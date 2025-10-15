Love is Blind season 9 predictions: Who will say “I do” at the altar?

Love is Blind season 9 has hit its climax, where fans now wait to say what each couple will say at the altar.

Will the engaged couples take the risk of a binding marriage, or will some of their issues prove to heavy to resolve? We shared predictions for each of the couples in Love is Blind season 9.

Madison and Joe

From the first meeting, fans know that Joe’s ‘typical type’ is thinner women. While Madison has bragged about their physical chemistry, Joe’s behavior seems to communicate that he’s trying to sabotage the relationship. Joe often appears clueless and unbothered by his fiancé’s needs and presents as someone who is not ready for commitment.

Although Joe initially made a statement about Madison’s appearance, he hasn’t really brought it up to any of the other guys. We will see if it remains an issue for him as the couples inch closer to the weddings. Overall, Madison and Joe will probably not say “I do” at the altar, because they both need to work on communicating in healthier ways.

Ali and Anton

Ali and Anton have not had too much conflict so far, and they both mentioned that they’re curious how they will handle disagreements when they come. Sure to come in the next episode is Ali’s confrontation of Anton about his history with partying and drinking. Anton will probably also have to express his feelings about Ali’s luxurious spending habits. He seems to make a decent amount of money, but he doesn’t seem comfortable with the idea of having to pay for Ali’s botox.

We also haven’t seen much affection or bonding with this couple, because they both work overnight. Will things change over the next few weeks? There is always a lot of things viewers probably miss, or conversations that happen off-camera, but my guess is that this couple will not say “I do” at the altar either.

KB and Edmond

Edmond and Kalybriah have had a rocky road so far since the honeymoon. Edmond is very sensitive, and though Kalybriah is calm and understanding, she may not be ready to commit to someone so unpredictable.

Hopefully they will both get the love and affirmation they need, but I think it will be a no at the altar this season.

Nick and Annie

Nick and Annie seem genuinely in love, but one challenge may be how often Nick enjoys being in the mountains. He has his own cabin about an hour from where Annie lives, and she fell in love with it after visiting, but could it create potential problems in the couple’s day-to-day lives?

I sense that Nick is more hesitant than Annie, which is why I think he may so no at the altar as well.

Love Is Blind. Anna in episode 901 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Bonus: Will Blake and Anna give things a try off camera?

Anna left the pods early on in the season, just before her two connections, Patrick and Blake, planned to propose to her. Blake left the pods after finding this out, but Patrick stayed and proposed to his second connection, Kacie. When things went south with Kacie, due to her inability to move past Patrick’s physical appearance, Patrick mentioned in conversation with Anna that she was still his first choice.

Anna was reluctant to give Patrick a second chance at a relationship, which makes me think she may have already considered Blake instead. Though she left the pods (and we’re not quite sure why), she mentioned that she expected Patrick to fight for her rather than propose to someone else. Since Blake did leave the pods, maybe the two will reconnect before the season is over.

New episodes of Love is Blind season 9 stream Wednesdays on Netflix.