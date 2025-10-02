Love is Blind season 9: The pods are finally open and the cast is ready to close the door to singleness

Love is Blind season 9 is now out on Netflix, and fans didn’t have to wait long! This season takes place in Denver, Colorado, with a full cast of singles who are ready to diverge from dating their normal types and say goodbye to being single.

With a total of six hour-long episodes, we’re going to need a few days to get caught up, but there are some memorable moments that will have you pressing play if you were having doubts about this season. With only a handful of Love is Blind matches who are still married, it can be hard for fans to hang on to hope for true love stories, but we can’t deny the romances brewing in the pods this October.

Love Is Blind. Megan Walerius in episode 902 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Love is Blind season 9 might have a larger love triangle than we’re used to

In Love is Blind season 9, episode 1, we meet Megan, who also goes by "Sparkle Megan." Her nickname already tells you a lot about her personality—she’s bubbly, a little feisty, and full of a tenacity that has captured the attention of three different guys.

So the question is—who will be the best match for Sparkle Megan?

First up in the love square is Sparkle Megan and "Sexy Mike." The pair seem to be very aligned on values, but the emotional connection isn’t there yet. Throughout the episode, Megan grows closer to him because she feels like he has his stuff together more than her other connections.

Love Is Blind. Patrick Suzuki in episode 901 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Megan might be more focused on Mike’s financial security than emotional security and passion. Is that enough to make a marriage work? It always depends on the couple, and we honestly won’t know for sure until they are out of the pods. Anything can happen in the next few weeks of the experiment!

Megan’s second connection is Jordan. I think Jordan and Megan have a playful chemistry and the potential for a romantic connection too. Jordan makes it a point to share that he is dating for two: he has a five-year-old son named Luca, who has type 1 diabetes.

Love Is Blind. Megan Walerius in episode 901 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Megan’s father passed from complications of having diabetes, so their conversation naturally takes a deeper turn. However, it seems like she’s not super excited about becoming a co-parent. Viewers also get the impression that Megan prefers a guy who’s a little higher maintenance than Jordan (someone like sexy Mike who has bragged about his sauna and hot tub!).

The final guy in the love square with Megan is Blake. The pair bond over the loss of their fathers and the impact it has had on them. We didn’t get to see too much more of their conversations in the first episode, but things may get deeper soon!

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Anton Yarosh, Alie Lima in episode 902 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

One couple gets engaged in the first episode of Love is Blind season 9

Anton and Ali were an instant match, and viewers mostly saw them in conversation with each other, rather than with other dates. They bonded over their immigrant heritage and how they’ve had to deal with unique names and not always being accepted. Ali said I love you first, and it was all downhill from there! Anton got down on one knee before the end of the episode, giving fans a dose of satisfaction for the season premiere.

There’s one more couple we’re waiting to see more of after Love is Blind season 9, episode 1, and that’s Kalybirah and Edmond. Their energy is fun and vibrant, and they also connect on a deep emotional level. Kalybriah and Edmond find it really easy to open up to each other about marriage expectations, childhood upbringings, and vulnerability. There could be a proposal in the near future with the direction their relationship is going!

Love is Blind season 9 is now streaming on Netflix.