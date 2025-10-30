Love is Blind season 9 reunion recap: The calm after the storm

We’ve been pretty upfront about this season being the most unhinged in the history of Love is Blind, largely due to the explosive personalities that came out after the engagements. Love is Blind season 9 is also the only season to end in no marriages.

Almost half of the cast exhibited traits that were alarming to say the least, and most fans felt that these couples were not ready for marriage in general. For this season, Jordan, Kalybriah, Anton, Nick and Megan gave us the most green flags, while Edmond, Joe, Madison, and Annie were quite the wild cards with their emotions and reactions.

The Love is Blind season 9 reunion, which was released on Wednesday, Oct. 29, fills us in on what happened after the weddings.

Sparkle Megan gives viewers a baby reveal at the Love is Blind season 9 reunion

A lot of fans were disappointed that Megan and Jordan didn’t get married, but we also understand that it wouldn’t have been good for either of them to develop resentment for the other when it came to differences in lifestyle. Megan had a tough time adapting to Jordan’s limited energy and time as a single father. She even questioned at the end of her season if she would be able to be a good mom (she made us all tear up!).

Fast forward to now, a year and a half later, Megan has a son of her own! It just goes to show that our lives can turn a 180 at any moment, and she seems very happy and secure with her current relationship with the baby’s father. Jordan was grateful that he found out about Megan becoming a mom before the reunion aired, because he was able to have the time he needed to process and be happy for her. Jordan revealed that he’s taking it easy and not dating anyone seriously right now.

It’s probably going to take him awhile to warm up to someone new, and I’m sure he wants to let the dust from this season settle before introducing anyone else to his son, Luca. Overall, it seems that there are no lingering bad feelings between Jordan and Megan for this season’s reunion. We can’t say the same for the other former fiancés!

Patrick and Kacie bury the hatchet in the Love is Blind season 9 reunion

I didn’t expect Patrick and Kacie to be at the reunion since they left the experience early, but it was actually a great opportunity for them to clear the air with accusations about the ring, and just why they broke up in general. While Kacie still didn’t come out and say her true reason for breaking things off with Patrick, she did apologize to him in front of everyone.

She even gave the engagement ring back, which she had previously refused to do…and then won it back in a shoot-off led by Chris Paul (guess production wanted to add a new element of fun to this season’s reunion!). Viewers could tell that Kacie was really sensitive to the narrative forming about her online, and Patrick helped to squash attacks on her character—he really is a solid guy, and we wish he had found his person in the pods!

Joe’s crazy love triangles get even more confusing in the Love is Blind season 9 reunion

Joe and Madison clearly had two extremely different perspectives of their time in the experience. Madison was ready to marry Joe with no reservations, but Joe had ALL the reservations. He broke down on the day that all the guys were trying on their tuxes, which gave him the strength he needed to end things with Madison.

Viewers could see that he hadn’t been at peace about the relationship since the reveal, but he at least tried to see if the connection would grow.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey exposed all of the rumors circulating about Joe’s other entanglements this season. The timeline is still fuzzy after watching the reunion, but long story short—Joe dated Kacie and another woman for a brief time, and they all happened to be at the same pool party one day. The stories vary about what happened at the pool party between Joe and the three ladies, but we know that he kissed Madison again that night.

We’ll chalk that up to a momentary lapse of judgment. He did regret leading her on and clarified that he is currently in a relationship.

Aline explains why she felt like Anton was a stranger in the Love is Blind season 9 reunion

Aline and Anton didn’t really have a lot of drama on the show, and they were also the first couple to get engaged. With all of the bickering going on with the other couples, we didn’t even notice that Aline and Anton weren’t really connecting outside of the pods.

Aline shared at the reunion that Anton felt like a stranger because he wasn’t the outgoing person that he claimed to be in the pods. Aline wanted someone extroverted to help balance out her own shyness.

Anton didn’t realize that Aline felt neglected in the relationship, and he was disappointed that Aline allowed someone who didn’t know Anton very well cloud her judgment of his social life. He expressed that he was often just tired and needed time to decompress after work, which Aline took as him being closed off emotionally. She didn’t feel that they had the chance to have any deep conversation outside of the pods.

Aline and Anton were both able to get things off their chest without having any explosive arguments, though that was never their communication style to begin with. Anton shared that he’s been dating someone for over a year now and is very happy with the relationship. Aline wanted to keep her personal life private.

Kait confronts Nick at the Love is Blind season 9 reunion

Another unexpected cast member in attendance at the reunion was Kait, Nick’s other connection. Many fans of the show have called out Nick for being a “love bomber” or expressing sentiments of love in an insincere way. Nick told both Annie and Kait similar things about how much he loved them, and how they were both his top connection. This really rubbed Kait the wrong way, but Annie didn’t seem to have much to say in a negative light.

Annie admitted that she was forcing the relationship with Nick, which shows some growth since the season aired. Annie was one of the people who was very emotionally reactive throughout the season, though we know this show is high stress for everyone involved. Overall, Nick, Annie, and Kait’s conversations were calm and respectable at the reunion.

Kalybriah and Edmond end the reunion with clear consciences

Edmond certainly had the most jaw-dropping moments of the season. He was very emotional and had trouble communicating his feelings in constructive ways. He often cried, begged Kalybriah to stay with him when she got upset, and behaved with a very low level of emotional maturity. Viewers were concerned with how Kalybriah would be able to manage his emotions while still getting what she needed from the relationship.

Kalybriah made the best decision by saying no at the altar, and when she tried to explain her perspective at the reunion, Edmond didn’t see things the same way.

When Kalybriah said that Edmond’s behaviors were manipulative and dismissive, Edmond got defensive. With the support of Nick and Vanessa, Edmond and Kalybriah were both able to share their version of events and meet in the middle with misunderstandings. They even shared a hug to end the reunion.

Netflix's Love is Blind S9 Reunion Event Presented By Verizon At Empower Field At Mile High | Tom Cooper/GettyImages

Normally, the Love is Blind reunions end with a trailer for the next season of Perfect Match or the Ultimatum, but we didn’t get that this time around. We do know that there will be a Love is Blind season 10! Though we don’t know the air date, People magazine confirms the renewal and points out the trend of February and October releases with previous seasons of Love is Blind.

This means we could possibly see the next season as early as February 2026. Deepti and Natalie from Love is Blind season 2 shared on their podcast, that they believe the next season will be film in Ohio.

Watch all episodes of Love is Blind season 9 on Netflix.