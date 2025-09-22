9 Love is Blind couples still married after their time on the Netflix show

After going through such an intense and unconventional experience to find their soulmates, we recognize how much of a challenge it is for individuals and couples to recover from the pressure of reality TV. Equally difficult is the trial of staying married to someone who went from stranger to fiancé to spouse in a matter of weeks.

Ahead of the Oct. 1 premiere of Love is Blind season 9, we wanted an update on who is still married from each season. Since the show doesn’t air all the engagements, there could still be some other happily married couples out there, but we will just cover the couples who appeared on screen. According to Netflix, there are still nine couples who could say “yes” to the question, “Is love blind?”.

Love is Blind season 1 filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, and with the reality concept being so new and interesting, the series really took off in popularity. Viewers were curious to see if eliminating physical attraction could allow people to fall in love, and more importantly, what would happen when a physical connection was difficult for a newly engaged couple? Would they be able to look past certain outward appearances to take a shot at a happily ever after? Each season follows five couples to the altar, and here are the results of who made the most lasting connections.

Love is Blind season 1 on Netflix, photo courtesy Netflix

Two couples remain married from Love is Blind season 1

Amber and Barnett

Amber and Barnett experienced one of the first love triangles of the series. Since the singles go on dates with about 15 different people at once, it’s not that hard to form multiple emotional connections. Barnett had a connection with two women, but ultimately made the choice to propose to Amber.

When the engaged couples had a chance to meet each other in person, Barnett’s other connection caused a little bit of trouble in his new relationship. Nevertheless, Amber and Barnett came out of the experiment even stronger, giving fans hope for the future of the show.

Lauren and Cameron

Lauren and Cameron stole the hearts of the viewers across the world with their love story. Not only were they one of the first couples to ever propose on the show, but they also broke the barriers of societal norms when it comes to interracial dating and marriage. Lauren and Cameron had a strong emotional connection in the pods and were pleasantly surprised which each other’s physical appearance, making it that much easier to say "I do" at the altar. The couple will celebrate their seventh anniversary this winter!

What I love about the couples from Love is Blind season 1 is that there were no ulterior motives to going on the show. Since they wouldn’t have predicted the show’s success, the cast was truly in the experiment to find someone to grow old with. While there are still couples like this in other seasons, we’ve run into some questionable cast members from time to time.

Love Is Blind. Natalie Lee in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2022

No Love is Blind season 2 couples are still together

Though a few couples got engaged and married in Chicago, in Love is Blind season 2, none of the couples from that season are still married.

Deepti and Natalie, both heartbroken at the end of the season, now host a podcast called, "Out of the Pods," where they update us on their lives and all the latest tea from past and current cast members.

Love Is Blind Cast Celebrates Netflix's First Live Reunion With The Iconic Pods In Los Angeles | Roger Kisby/GettyImages

Only one couple is still married from Love is Blind season 3

Alexa and Brennon joined the cast from Dallas, Texas. For this couple, I've always had the image of ‘quiet cowboy meets extroverted chic bride’, and for them, it totally works! The energy and dynamic between Alexa and Brennon make them one of my favorite couples from the whole series. From a fan’s point of view, what has probably made their marriage so successful is their shared compromise, easy-going attitudes, and mutual respect.

Brennon is very even-keel, while Alexa is more of a wild card, but they truly balance each other out and bring out the best in each other. Some couples on the show go through a few weeks of toxic communication before ultimately saying “no” at the altar or divorcing after the show. Alexa and Brennon were not one of these couples, and they also did their best to stay out of other couples’ drama. Given the fact that none of the other couples from their season are still married, we know there was LOTS of drama in that season.

Love is Blind. (L to R) Micah, Kwame in episode 408 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Three couples are still happily married from Love is Blind season 4

Love is Blind season 4, which filmed in Seattle, Washington, probably had the most enthusiastic and emotionally intelligent couples that I’ve seen out of all eight seasons. This is also interesting because this season also had couples that were located further away from each other than in most other seasons of the show. Three couples, after making sacrifices to move out-of-state to be with each other, remain blissfully in love.

When the season aired, fans noticed right away that a lot of the cast members were older than the ones previously filmed. It just so happed that the level of maturity may have helped solidify these relationships in a way that previous seasons fell short. Nothing wrong with young love, but when you’re dating blindly, maybe older is better!

Love is Blind. (L to R) Bliss, Zach in episode 408 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Bliss and Zack

Bliss and Zack had a whirlwind beginning, but they eventually found each other and worked through their issues to have a successful wedding and marriage. Zack originally connected with Bliss and another woman (who quickly became the villain of her season), and he ended up choosing the other woman.

On the first baecation with his new fiance, Zack realized that the other woman was treating him poorly, unattracted to him, and likely continuing in the experiment for the wrong reasons. When that engagement came to an end, he decided to give things a shot with Bliss. Bliss was hurt, understandably, but she still felt like Zack was who she wanted to marry. Long story short, they made it to the altar, said “I do”, and the rest is history!

Love Is Blind @ SXSW | Mat Hayward/GettyImages

Chelsea and Kwame

Chelsea and Kwame got a lot of flak from viewers about the authenticity of their engagement. They fell in love in the pods, seeming really into each other, but Kwame’s on-screen demeanor after the pods gave everyone the impression that he just wasn’t that into her! Meanwhile, Chelsea was clearly infatuated with Kwame in the best sense of the word. She was struck by cupid.

Though fans criticized the marriage, Kwame shut down speculation that he wasn’t into her at the Love is Blind season 4 reunion, and the couple remains married to this day. Chelsea also revealed that she now works in casting for Love is Blind, so we hope she found some worthy bachelors and bachelorettes for the upcoming ninth season.

Love is Blind. (L to R) Tiffany, Brett in episode 408 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Tiffany and Brett

Tiffany and Bret are another favorite of mine! They bonded in the pods, instantly had physical chemistry, and overall had no major arguments or conflicts in their season. Their most difficult hurdle was probably relocating to be in the same city, which they were eventually able to get worked out. The two travel a ton nowadays and have made an appearance or two at reunions for other seasons.

What makes them a favorite for me is that they are both really humble and loving people, and have been admired by many for being a beautiful image of black love— it can be very difficult for people of color to find a match in reality dating settings, but so many individuals from Love is Blind have overcome that hurdle.

Love is Blind. Stacy Snyder in episode 503 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

No couple from Love is Blind season 5 is still married

Love is Blind season 5, which filmed in Houston, did see some couples make it to the altar, but none of the couples are still married.

Lydia and Milton did remain married for about three years, but the couple recently shared that they called it quits. The other couples from this season gave us lots to talk about, but wedding bells were not among the trending topics.

Love Is Blind @ SXSW | Mat Hayward/GettyImages

One couple is still married from Love is Blind season 6

Amy and Johnny are the only couple still married from their season in Charlotte, North Carolina. This couple has been the funny #couplegoals pair from the get-go. They had an instant connection in the pods and merged their differing cultural backgrounds to form a strong bond.

To this day, the couple still posts funny reels online, showing us that they’re still enjoying their marriage. They made it a point to advocate for not being pressured to have kids right away. We don’t know if they plan to have kids still, and they’ve taught us that it’s okay! A happy marriage doesn’t always grow in number, but it grows in affection.

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Garrett Hoseman, Taylor Krause in episode 703 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

One couple is still married from Love is Blind season 7

Taylor and Garrett, from Washington D.C. are one of my favorite couples from the more recent seasons —okay I’ve said ‘favorite’ a lot, but it’s true! They had their ups and downs on the show, and at one point, I wasn’t sure that they were going to get married. They also had to conquer the beast of distance and relocation to make their marriage work.

Taylor was very headstrong and emotional, while Garrett was more on the patient and logical side, but they were able to create a balance that helped them choose each other on their wedding day. Garrett went viral online for having a glow up after marrying Taylor, and he openly admits that she helped changed his style. I was excited to hear that they’re still married, and hope things continue to go well for them.

San Francisco Giants v Minnesota Twins | Stephen Maturen/GettyImages

One couple is still married from Love is Blind season 8

The most recent season of Love is Blind heralds only one married couple: Taylor and Daniel. This couple was not on my radar for making it to the altar with an “I do” from both sides. Taylor was initially put off after meeting Daniel, because she thought that he knowingly followed her from social media onto the pods. According to Daniel, that rumor is false, but I still had doubts about Taylor’s emotional and physical attraction to Daniel.

Another crazy coincidence for this couple is that they are both Christmas fanatics… in the heaviest sense of the word! Taylor and Daniel are the couple that still sends Christmas cards to all their friends and family, and it’s kind of adorable that they worked out.

Taylor kept her true feelings about Daniel under wraps, keeping fans in suspense also, because many of us were shocked to see that they were still married at the reunion. With so much drama and scandals from other cast members over the past few seasons, it didn’t seem likely that Taylor and Daniel would be the last couple standing. Yet, they are still happily married and appeared at the reunion for Love is Blind UK season 2. We are cheering them on, and we wish them a Merry Christmas in advance!

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Tyler Frances, Ashley Adionser in episode 703 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The verdict is still out on whether "love is blind" in my opinion. Most of the couples who are still married didn’t struggle with physical attraction on their seasons, or at least it wasn’t a huge hindrance from the fans’ point of view. However, many of the couples would also say that their relationships might not have worked if they dated in the “real” world, due to location restraints, standards and expectations that were too rigid, or being too quick to judge. What would solidify the concept for me is if a couple, who isn’t attracted to each other physically, manages to stay married in the long run. Maybe we will see this in season 9?

Love is Blind season 9 premieres next Wednesday, Oct. 1.