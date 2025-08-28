Love is Blind UK season 2 finale recap: Who got married?

The Love is Blind UK season 2 finale is now on Netflix. We finally know who got married and who broke up. We recapped the episode and how it ended for each couple. Let's get into it!

In another post, I broke down my predictions for this season’s “I dos”. I scored a good three out of five (boo), but it worked in favor of two of the couples that I was unsure about. Let’s start with the good news first.

Kal and Sarover: Married

With a beautiful mixture of pinks and yellows at the altar, Kal and Sarover’s wedding day was bright, light-hearted, and full of smiling faces and affection. I was hesitant about this couple because Sarover’s family was extremely protective of her and worried about whether she was making the right decision, or an impulsive one.

After meeting Kal, the worries that Sarover’s family had seemed to subside, and they were elated to hear the couple end their vows with an “I do” at the end. I was also worried about the reservations that Kal’s brother shared in earlier episodes, since they are so close, but Kal seemed confident in his decision to get married. Can’t wait to hear more about how this couple is doing now!

Kieran and Megan: Married

This couple was my favorite from the beginning, and they are both so deserving of each other. They are kind, fun, patient, easygoing, and head over heels for each other! The couple didn’t seem to have any major challenges before the wedding, nor any signals that either of them would say no.

Still, we know walking down the aisle is only the beginning of a long and selfless journey, so we are cheering them on for the long haul!

Ashleigh and Billy: Married

Billy was the only individual who really seemed unsure before the wedding day. He expressed his concern to one of the other guys at his bachelor party and was met with the advice that a couple of days most likely wouldn’t change his feelings. Billy either found the bravery to let go of thoughts of the future with such a tight grip, or he realized that his love for Ashleigh would be worth the challenges to come.

Either way, I congratulate the couple on their marriage and bravery! Marriage is a leap of faith for any couple—but that saying holds so much more weight for the couples that go through the Love is Blind experience and choose to get engaged before seeing each other.

Bardha and Jed: Broke Up

Bardha and Jed had their first argument the night before their “hen-dos” and “stag-dos”. On a surface level, the argument didn’t seem worthy of escalating the way it did, but I can understand the underlying issues that sprouted doubt in Bardha’s mind, causing her to say “no” at the altar. The couple argued about who would pay the bill for dinner. Jed communicated ahead of time that he wanted to take care of it, but Bardha underestimated how seriously he took that request that night.

Jed didn’t feel heard. The days leading up to the wedding led to a few more disagreements, according to Bardha, and she just felt like she needed more time to make the decision to get married. Bardha said “no, for now” at the altar, but still wants to be with Jed. She stated that she doesn’t want to get a divorce, so she wants to be 100% sure about Jed before getting married. While no one can ever be 100% sure, I think Bardha made the best decision for herself.

Katisha and Javen: Did not make it to the altar

Javen, being the villain of the season, struggled with his feelings for Katisha, stumbled into a proposal, and then skated on the lines of overly flirtatious behavior with other cast members. I think it’s safe to say that Katisha and Javen probably made a good decision to skip out on the altar this season. We hope they both find the love they are looking for!

And of course, we give Javen the benefit of the doubt. We realize Javen is human and went through this life-changing experience with no proper manual on what to do if things don’t go as expected. More details about their relationship may still unravel now that the final episodes are out.

When is the Love is Blind Uk season 2 reunion?

Fans are always curious as to post-wedding updates on the Love is Blind couples, so hopefully, we will get some more tea on how the couples are doing at the Love is Blind UK season 2 reunion this Sunday, Aug. 31.

Will all three couples still be married? We'll find out in just a few days! Stay tuned for more updates on Love is Blind UK season 2 on Show Snob.