The most entertaining parts of the franchise, Love is Blind, are in the pods, when the singles are meeting each other for the first time (through a wall, of course), and when they get to the altar.

If we’re honest, we just want to know if the experiment worked! Can two people fall in love without seeing each other, and go through a 4-week trial marriage while still managing to say “I do” at the altar?

A few couples from past seasons have proved it’s possible but finding that match is rare.

Katisha and Javen are a definite “I don’t”

If you watched the last few episodes of Love is Blind UK season 2, you saw the romance between Katisha and Javen quickly dwindle as Javen explored his flirtatious side with other women, and Katisha struggled to stand her ground about why she turned down Demola in the pods. Many cast members questioned Katisha’s loyalty, but by episode 8, Javen was much more deserving of skepticism than she.

Javen firmly denied rumors that he was entertaining other women during a night out with other cast members. No official footage can confirm the rumors so far, but Javen and Megan tried to have an honest talk with him about what they allegedly witnessed to be sketchy behavior on his part. Katisha didn’t join Javen on his night out, because she was already upset about the way he was communicating with Sophie at another event. From a viewer’s standpoint, whether Javen spoke with other ladies for just a few minutes or a few hours, his approach must not have been in a manner that honored his fiancée.

The Love is Blind official podcast posted an interview with Katisha on Instagram on Monday, where she states that people are being insensitive about the situation. We will find out on Wednesday if the couples did, in fact, break things off or find forgiveness and work through the conflict. Situations like this don’t normally end well for reality TV, but the couple may surprise us.

Ashleigh and Billy have a “wake up call” signaling trouble

Ashleigh and Billy had a very close relationship in the pods, leading to a passionate proposal and first meeting. Their honeymoon was blissful, and we thought for sure this couple was solid. Reality set in during last week’s episodes: Billy is having doubts about the longevity of the relationship with Ashleigh being a flight attendant, and Ashleigh is taken aback by Billy’s strict diet. It’s one thing to keep a strict diet for yourself, but what do you do when a life partner comes into the picture and doesn’t share your same health convictions?

This is going to be challenging for Ashleigh and Billy to overcome. However, I think they may still say “I do” at the altar. Ashleigh seems pretty sure, but she was blindsided when Billy shared his concerns. Hopefully, he will be able to face his fears to try and make things work.

Bardha and Jed seem like a match made in heaven

This is the one couple that I am almost certain will say “I do” at the altar. They are both healthy communicators, and just green flags all around. Bardha might struggle with not having to be so independent all the time, but it sounds like the marriage could bring a positive balance into her life.

If this couple says “I don’t” at the altar, I will probably question the genuineness of their connection and involvement with the show. The fact of the matter is, we only get a small fraction of the full story on television, so I’m giving them the benefit of the doubt!

Love is Blink UK - Netflix

Do Megan and Kieran have us fooled?

Megan and Kieran seem too good to be true! They haven’t had any major arguments with each other while filming, but we’re not sure what is happening behind closed doors. Outwardly, they both seem very happy, but since Kieran is so easy-going, I’m wondering if there are any concerns that he’s been holding back.

I really hope that this couple says, “I do” at the altar, but I’ve been shocked before with this show, so I can’t rule out the feeling that they may not be ready to say yes to each other. Kieran said “I love you” sooner than Megan did, so she may need more time to feel ready for marriage.

Sarover and Kal’s fears subside

Sarover and Kal had a tumultuous time after the honeymoon, because Sarover’s mother and sister were strongly against her decision to get married. As the responsible eldest sister, Sarover has always felt a sense of duty to her family and doing things “the right way”, but she is firm in saying that she feels completely secure in her decision. Her mom and sister finally come around to the idea in episode 8, when they meet Kal.

Kal’s family adores Sarover, but his brother doesn’t seem too confident that Kal is ready for marriage. That makes me question if Kal will go through with the marriage, but I think this couple has the potential to make it! Is it enough potential to say “I do” at the altar? I have my reservations in that aspect.

Love is Blind UK season 2 final episodes release this Wednesday, August 27!