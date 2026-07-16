Love Island USA season 8 crowned Trinity and Bryce, but another couple stole the spotlight

Love Island USA season 8 has officially come to a close on Peacock, and Trinity and Bryce are coming home $100,000 richer after Sunday night’s finale. While I’m thrilled that they won, I think it would be more honest for me to say I’m mostly just thrilled that this season is over.

Bryce and Trinity have been the clear winners of Love Island season 8 since Casa Amor, and while Aniya and Carl gained a lot of traction towards the final few episodes, it would have been absolutely blasphemous for anyone other than Brinity to take home the title. The four couples standing at the end were, in my opinion, an unfortunate display of the current state of Gen-Z dating.

I’m not sure if the contestants on Love Island have always seemed like the youngest people alive or if it only feels that way as my age becomes the age of the average islander. This season specifically seemed heavily weighted by an under-25 crowd. It makes sense that once your frontal lobe fully develops, you’d be less inclined to spend your summer on a reality dating show, but it takes away some of the Love Island magic when you realize little to none of these people are looking for love.

In the era of the influencer, one can spend a few weeks on vacation in Fiji and come back with a million followers, brand deals waiting in their DMs, and maybe a summer fling. This is not to say there aren’t the few lucky couples like Serena and Kordell who make it work in the real world, and I also don’t think that the 22-year-old from Miami should be blamed for not wanting to settle down yet. However, in these past 2 seasons specifically, it's clear people’s intentions are geared more towards money and fame in a way that becomes icky to watch.

The final four couples covered all the bases of Love Island relationship dynamics. We have our first-place winners, the strong couple from the beginning that might actually have a chance of surviving outside the villa long-term; the second-place, second-chance couple; and the horrifyingly toxic couple that everyone loves to hate came in third place, regardless of the ongoing campaign for them to be sent home. And in fourth place, we had the couple that has been strong since day one but no one really seems to care about.

LOVE ISLAND USA -- Episode 835 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kayda Reese Bosse, Zacharias Georgiou, Trinity Celeste Tatum, Bryce Alakai Dettloff, Melanie Moreno, Sincere Nicholas Rhea, Aniya Harvey, Carl Schmidt | -- (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Why everyone is talking about Melanie and Sincere

The most entertaining and talked-about storyline of this season has to be our third-place winners, Melanie and Sincere. They coupled up on day one and seemed like they would take the strongest couple role in the villa, but that quickly changed.

To put it lightly, throughout the last month America has watched a pathological liar ironically named Sincerity drain the life out of a 24-year-old girl, one fib at a time. When bombshell Sol entered the villa early on this season, Sincere was drawn to her instantly. He then began to simultaneously play both girls, amongst everyone else in the villa, telling everyone the most flat-out abominable lies as if his every move wasn’t being recorded.

It goes far beyond this, but I assume if you’ve been watching this season you’re aware of how intense it really was. The most frustrating part of watching Melanie forgive Sincere—I cannot stress enough how troubling it is that this is his real name—was that she couldn’t see everything that the viewer got to see. That is, until Movie Night.

Melanie and Sincere were back ‘together’ when Casa Amor began, but my expectations for how he would behave during his time away from Melanie could not have been lower. Despite telling one of the Casa girls that she would have been the one if he had more time, he came back from Casa single, and he and Melanie continued down their dark path.

Movie Night in the villa, an evening where the islanders get to watch clips of themselves from earlier in the season, ended up being a full expose of Sincere’s trifling actions. Even the rest of the men in the villa fell silent and looked utterly disgusted as Sincere’s insincerity was displayed in 4K.

Sincere, on the other hand, looked like a deer caught in headlights. I can assume, based on the ease and smoothness in which he lies, that he almost always gets away with it. I imagine this was the first time he’s actually been faced with his actions and forced to watch and explain them, and for a person with empathy, this might have been a wake-up call. Instead, he swooped his man bun to the side and picked up again with more false promises, excuses, and lies, lies, lies. Melanie sat white in the face with tears streaming. She slept outside that night but ended up giving him another chance.

Despite the feeling you may have gotten in your stomach when she chose to stay with him, I think that it’s important to contextualize Melanie as a living, breathing human being. She is young. She’s not unaware of how poorly she’s being treated; she even had the unique experience of watching it play out on a large screen in front of her. On top of that, her "friends" in the villa seemed unphased by his manipulation and lying and continued to encourage Melanie to take him back, so that’s exactly what she did.

What’s interesting about Melanie is that while her personal decisions are definitely questionable, she is the first one to talk down the other girls and instill in them that they know their worth. When Aniya was left single and vulnerable following Casa, Melanie took her away from the group, told her not to cry in front of everyone, that she was worth more than this, and that regardless of if they left the villa without a man, they found each other. These beautiful words would mean so much more if she could say them into a mirror and allow herself the same feelings of self-worth and confidence.

What should have been the final nail in the coffin for them was family day. Sincere’s brother and stepfather flew to Fiji seemingly to express their disappointment in Sincere’s actions and attempt to set him straight. Melanie’s mom and sister did the same thing, sitting Melanie down and giving her the hard truth. They told her everything I’d wished the other girls had said to her all along. That he’s not worth the tears, that he’s playing her, that he is lying to everyone and most likely will not change, and that there’s no point in giving him another chance when there are so many other people out there waiting for their first. Unfortunately, these words fell on deaf ears, and she chose to stay with Sincere once again.

Because America loves drama, Melanie and Sincere were voted into the final four, and even further, won third place. These are the kind of voting results that make me think this will be my last season participating in the Love Island discourse.

I don’t find it fun to watch someone be lied to and hurt over and over. I would like to think that when taken outside of the Love Island bubble, Melanie would be able to take off the goggles and realize what’s really going on, but by continuing to keep them in the villa, we prevented Melanie from getting out of the situation.

The outside world proves to be tough on most Love Island couples, and it pains me deeply to say that I think Melanie and Sincere have a good chance of making it. He doesn’t just display red flags; he’s already done and been forgiven for unforgivable behavior.

Melanie’s family has outright said they don’t support it. She caught him in multiple lies, and she saw the things he said to other girls. If anything, the lack of cameras will make it easier for them to last because she’ll never know what’s really going on.

I hope I am proven wrong and that watching his actions played back to him will create some kind of growth in Sincere. More so than that, I hope Melanie realizes that she does in fact deserve better and experiences some kind of snap back to reality once back home with her friends and family.

Melanie and Sincere’s relationship felt very dark and triggering to watch, so much so that many social media conversations have surrounded the light leaving Melanie’s eyes. The fact that the public continued to vote for them to stay just for the drama, similarly to how Huda remained in the villa last season, is exactly why I don’t really blame people in their early 20s for coming on the show with ulterior motives. They aren’t there to find love, and we aren’t really there to watch them fall in love. The public wants drama, toxicity, and entertainment. I am also guilty of this.

Love Island is at an awkward in-between state wherein we have the ability to mess with real people’s lives in real time under the guise of them falling in love. This means people's emotions get played with in really sinister ways, and Melanie was a star example of this.

The reality is that most 24-year-olds will encounter some kind of rough situationship or relationship, but they won’t be on an island without contact with their friends and family, allowing strangers to vote on whether they’re with the right person or not.