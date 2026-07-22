Lucky season 1 episode 3 recap: Lucky finally finds what she's been looking for

Apple TV's limited series Lucky kicked off with quite the action-packed two-episode premiere, as Anya Taylor-Joy's con artist Lucky went on the run after her husband left her high and dry post-heist. Between her mother-in-law and the FBI, Lucky couldn't catch a break until the end of episode 2 found her regaining control by stashing away in the truck of one of her worst enemies.

Lucky season 1 episode 3 begins with Dutch and Priscilla watching as John offers a surveyor in an oil field a payoff. Lucky also watches from John's car as he chats with the team. Rand snaps pictures of them all, and when John reenters the car, Lucky expresses her discontent and belief that whatever they're up to will not end will. Clearly, she was completely right.

In present day, she's still riding in the bed of Dutch's truck when he finally returns home. Before his associate can spot her in the back of the truck, Lucky's already on the move, sneaking through a nearby barn where she watches Dutch torture the man Priscilla shot in the foot. The man insists that he doesn't know Cary and he doesn't make fake IDs.

Dutch continues to torture him as Lucky watches in horror. Priscilla orders Dutch to kill the man, which he does quickly with a single shot to the head. While still in shock, Lucky takes a phone call from her dad, and he intructs her to get somewhere safer before he lays out a game plan. After hanging up, Lucky takes a moment to compose herself before plotting her escape.

Anya Taylor-Joy in "Lucky," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Rand continues to track Lucky all the way to Priscilla's house

Quietly exiting the barn, she pauses to steal the dead man's ID. His name was Nolan Miller. The FBI have now made it to the gas station where Lucky and Dutch faced off. Gates found a reservation for another car rental under Priscilla's name, which could be the actual car Cary left in. Rand doesn't want to pivot and would rather stick to the path that leads to Lucky, but she lets Gates look into the rental.

Priscilla's still trying to figure out what's happening between Cary and Lucky, and Dutch is convinced that Lucky doesn't know where Cary is, meaning he didn't choose his wife over his mother. But there are still so many unknowns regarding Cary that are driving Priscilla to near madness. Meanwhile, Luckily bravely walks right out in the open down a neighborhood street.

She takes a peek at the mail in the mailbox to get the residents' names while helping a mother and her two kids into a child's birthday party under the guise that she's the family's nanny. Lucky sneaks upstairs in the luxury home for a change of clothes in the closet. She takes a dress, shoes, and some jewelry. When she leaves the closet, she happens upon a woman in the bathroom.

Lucky's quick to think on her feet as she chats with the woman who thankfully isn't the owner of the clothes. She's made a new friend named Sharon to walk her through this luxury world she's stumbled into. Unfortunately, Rand has spotted her on the gas station security footage and knows she stashed in the back of Dutch's truck. Lucky remembers her dad's advice to swipe cards and purses for money.

As the party guests are occupied, Lucky makes off with her loot and steals a car from the valet. Well, that was a success. Rand has landed on Priscilla's property and searches Dutch's truck. Obviously, Lucky isn't under the tarp. She enters the stable and Nolan's body is also gone, though she sniffs some hay from the ground and smells bleach. Rand and Priscilla have a tense face-off.

Drew Starkey in "Lucky," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Lucky finally reunites with Cary and the money

Rand offers Priscilla just enough to know that she's onto her and Dutch, but Priscilla doesn't let her know how scared she actually is. You can tell she's spooked when Rand talks about the rental car and reveals Lucky hitched a ride in Dutch's truck. Lucky ends up at Nolan Miller's home, which she finds wide open and empty. She ends up at another house asking a woman to make her a fake ID.

It's unclear of how much of what she explains to the fake ID artist is true, about wanting to become someone else apart from herself, Cary, and who she's become. When she's handed a container of other IDs, she finds one with Cary's picture. She takes a call from her dad and she reveals that she found Cary. Despite her dad's coaching, Lucky follows her own instincts.

Later that night, she has drinks at a packed bar and flirts with a man who becomes her new mark. He ends up taking her back to his apartment for a nightcap and one things leads to another. But she stops him before it gets too far to use his phone to call her "roommate." However, the tables turn. She reveals to Eric that she's not drunk and sent herself his wife's information as blackmail.

She's shaking him down for access to one of his lease properties. Gates calls Rand with the news that Cary bought a blue Heritage Bronco in cash per her feeling. He also has a copy of his new ID. Whittaker also calls Priscilla with a threat on her life over the money and dangles Cary's location in front of her face. Lucky ends up back at the lease property suspected to be Cary's new residence.

She looks inside all the windows but doesn't see him, but she spots him walking down the beach. With him out of sight, she goes inside the house and begins searching for the money, tearing apart the couch cushions. She's coming up short as Cary makes his way back to the house but finds the bag stashed in a hamper. As the episode ends, Lucky and Cary finally come face to face.

Watch Lucky only on Apple TV.