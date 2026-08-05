Lucky season 1 episode 5 recap: An unexpected reunion secures a new twist

Only two episodes of Lucky remain, and after last week's tragic twist and emotional cliffhanger, there's a lot still to unpack before the big finish. Lucky and Cary finally reunited and learned what really happened between them, the FBI quickly caught up to their trail. Unfortunately, Cary didn't survive the chase, and as Lucky went back on the run, Rand's fate was also left uncertain.

Lucky season 1 episode 5 opens with Lucky walking underneath an underpass with blood all over her and a teddy bear in her backpack. She happens upon the cars left unattended from the accident she and Cary caused. When police and paramedics arrive at the scene, she speaks to the paramedics claiming that the woman they're rushing to the hospital is her grandmother.

She successfully convinces the paramedic to allow her to join the woman to the hospital, avoiding the police that would surely take her away. When she gets to the hospital, a nurse asks her questions about her "grandmother" and she notices Rand being wheeled in for treatment. Lucky begins to feel faint and woozy, the memories finally catching up to her and causing her to collapse.

Annette Bening and Clifton Collins Jr. in "Lucky," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Lucky and Priscilla unravel after Cary's death

Lucky wakes up in a hospital bed and upon asking the nurse questions, she realizes that her disguise as Amanda Turner still works. But she still rips out her IV in order to escape. In the bathroom, she rinses blood off of her hands and comforts Rand's daughter, who she doesn't know is Rand's daughter and is crying. Lucky can relate to her fears based on her relationship with her dad.

Outside, Lucky slips past police that are posted up around the hospital. She hobbles into a hotel, frightening the desk worker with her appearance, and asks for a room. Back at the hospital, Rand's boss pays her a visit and reveals that Cary died and Lucky is missing. Despite her serious condition, Rand's frustrated that he's visiting her and not looking for Lucky.

Priscilla cries and shares with Dutch her wishes for Cary's cremation and memorial service. She wants Wayne to be informed of Cary's passing, but for what reason remains unclear. Lucky recovers in her hotel bathtub and bed, having memories from her childhood with her dad. She wondered if they were bad people for what they were doing, but he gave her some philosophical answers.

She's obviously still having the same dilemma all these years later. Lucky takes Cary's jacket out of her backpack and holds and smells it while emotions rise up. She wears the jacket as she ventures out of her room and takes the elevator down to the bar. The bartender gives her a drink for free, and the man beside her begins talking to her to commiserate on their bad days.

He explains that he's worried about "messing up" his daughter, but she assures him that if he's worried about that, he won't. She lies to him about the bellman giving her the wrong suitcase, but tells him the truth about wearing her husband's clothes and the fact that he died today. The honesty continues to spill out of her to this complete stranger. She's unraveling with guilt.

Annette Bening and Anya Taylor-Joy in "Lucky," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Priscilla's threat leads to the discovery of the money

While Lucky's being comforted by a stranger, Dutch awakes in the night to gunshots. Priscilla's outside shooting Cary's collection of trophies as catharsis. She's also feeling guilt about Cary's death, wondering if she inadvertently caused her son to die with her choices and putting him in this life of crime. Dutch makes her feel better and ends her shooting spree.

Rand gets discharged from the hospital to get back to work on the case, frustrated that they have lost all of their leads. Lucky disguises herself out her hotel and steals a car from the valet. Priscilla hosts Cary's memorial service, which is a somber event with guests she doesn't seems to really know. She grabs Cary's urn and walks out of her house despite her guests.

She heads down the beach alone to spread Cary's ashes into the water. To Priscilla's surprise, Dutch alerts her to Lucky's arrival. Suddenly, it's just Priscilla and Cary standing on the beach, but Priscilla isn't happy to see her. Lucky tells Priscilla that the money is gone because Cary was the only one who knew where it was. But it soon becomes an argument about John and the past.

Priscilla's still angry that Lucky's dad stole from her and doesn't want anything more from Lucky unless it's the money. She walks away from Lucky with a parting threat. Once back in her car, Lucky takes her anger out on the bloody teddy bear, which begins speaking the seed phrases in Cary's voice. When she presses the bear's stomach, the phrases begin repeating.

Anya Taylor-Joy in "Lucky," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Lucky and John reunite for a surprise final play

She grabs Cary's laptop and inserts the phrases, instantly gaining access to the nearly $10 million. Lucky cries tears of relief, knowing that with the money, she's free. Whether that's the freedom to run or hand it over to Priscilla, we'll find out soon. Rand's back at home with her family but begins working on her laptop. Scrolling through the report, her daughter Dana recognizes Lucky.

Rand calls Gates and informs him to call in a favor to the DOJ. Priscilla arrives at Wayne's house with Cary's urn, revealing that Wayne was actually Cary's biological father. She throws the urn at his bookshelf and yells at him about Cary's death. Wayne doesn't care about much more than the money. He pushes Priscilla down and presses a gun to her forehead. Again, he demands the money.

John's surprised to learn that he's being released from prison. When he walks outside the facility, he enters his cab after spotting a black car driving away in the distance. Meanwhile, Lucky walks down a tarmac and answers a call from her dad. She's surprised to learn that he's out and is certain that Rand's behind it to smoke her out. Lucky tells her dad to meet him at "their place." A short time later, they're reunited on a rooftop. Lucky decides to surrender themselves to Rand. What's her plan?

Watch Lucky only on Apple TV.