Lucky season 1 episode 4 recap: A tragic death changes the game

As we're quickly approaching the final batch of episodes of Apple TV's miniseries Lucky, we're getting closer and closer to the answers we've been searching for. In the previous episode, Lucky actually found what she had been searching for when she finally located Cary and came face to face with her husband, who fled with their score. So... now what?

Lucky season 1 episode 4 doesn't pick up where we left off but with a flashback to Lucky and Rand speaking to each other in a diner. Rand warns Lucky that "they're" going to kill her father, meaning Priscilla and her men. She explains the full scheme that Priscilla has going on that involves Lucky's father, pressing for information that can help catch her and save John and Cary.

Rand wants Lucky to team up with her to help take Priscilla down, but she refuses at first before reconsidering and asking for full immunity for her dad and Cary. Apparently, their deal didn't quite stick given the state of things in the present. After the opening credits, we're back in Cary's hideout as Lucky begins pressing her husband for seed phrases despite his protests.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Mo McRae in "Lucky," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Lucky and Cary settle their differences as the FBI closes in

Cary wants to explain the situation to Lucky, but when he approaches her, she punches him and makes his nose bleed. He gets ice for her hand, which she initially turns down. Cary apologizes, but Lucky isn't having it despite his pleas to explain himself and reads him the riot act about putting her in this position. He's not denying that he drugged and left her, but he did it because his mom was going to kill her. He's forced into this revelation when Lucky continues to push and blame.

A flashback to Cary and Priscilla showcases their mother-son bond for the first time in the series as they reunite after her release from prison. Priscilla explains that John has been skimming money from her for years and only Lucky knows where it is, giving Cary the opportunity to reveal that he and Lucky got married. His mom belittles his life choices and basically forces him to get the money for Wayne. Cary's angry, but Priscilla lays out the terms and lays on the guilt.

Priscilla plants seeds of doubt in Cary after accusing Lucky of being partly responsible for putting her behind bars. She also drops the bomb that if Cary doesn't follow through, Lucky will die. Per the flashback in the beginning between Lucky and Rand, she did work with the feds. Clearly, there were a lot of secrets and lies between Lucky and Cary and still are. They can barely come to agreement about who's to blame: his mother or her father. Lucky might be coming to a realization, though.

Rand and the FBI are closing in on the beach house to catch Cary and Lucky as they're still sitting ducks talking through their differences. He didn't give his mother the money in order to protect Lucky and keep her safe. He drugged Lucky's champagne, put her in bed, set water on her bedside table, gave her a kiss, and fled. Before he dropped the money to her mom and Dutch, he decided to go rogue when he spotted her laughing in the diner. He came back for Lucky, but it was too late.

Cary was out of options when a return to Vegas for Lucky wasn't in the cards, so he deposited the cash as bitcoin, bought a car, and arrived at his beach house hideaway. He assumed that his mom would come after him knowing that he had the money, but Lucky explains what she's been through. He didn't think Priscilla would come after her, but he claims he didn't have time to think that far ahead. Lucky also insists that she worked with the feds to protect them and her dad.

Drew Starkey and Anya Taylor-Joy in "Lucky," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

The FBI chases after Lucky and Cary

She's not able to admit that she really loves him when he's insistent that he loves her. She just wants to get to the money, but he refuses to give her the seed phrases because it's not their money. Holding him at gunpoint, she's interrupted in her pursuit of the seed phrases when the Rand knocks on the door. Cary throws Lucky his car keys and the FBI breaks down the door and enters the house. They find it empty and a mess as Lucky drives the car through the garage.

Rand spots Lucky driving the car and the authorities are quickly in pursuit with cars and a helicopter overhead. The FBI prepares for the possibility that she's taking them to the Mexico border, attempting to beat them there. Cary pleads with Lucky to figure something out, which lands her driving side by side with another Bronco to send the feds chasing after the wrong car. Lucky and Cary ditch their car and head off on foot to find somewhere they can blend in.

Knowing they aren't far, Rand sends her team up to find them on foot. They're still arguing about their parents when Priscilla pulls up next to them with Dutch pointing his gun from the driver's seat. Lucky runs away and Cary follows closely behind. She approaches a man in a parking garage and acts like she's afraid of Cary, the man "chasing her." The man doesn't intervene and runs away, but she was able to grab his keys while distracting him and they are off in a new car.

Cary dies in Lucky's arms and Rand collapses after the crash

Cary still wants them to head to the border, but Lucky knows that's what Rand is expecting them to do. While at a red light, there's a cop beside them. They hardly breathe until the cop drives away. Unfortunately, Priscilla and Dutch find them, sending them off on another chase. Lucky struggles to lose Dutch, and now the feds are on their tail. Cary and Lucky have a moment of connection, knowing they might lose everything, and Cary shoots at the cars behind them to buy them time.

It's not quite helpful until he finally blows out some tires and causes the feds to collide. Their luck runs out when their car is sent rolling on its side and putting their lives in danger. The story flashes back to Lucky lying on the ground beside her father as the FBI arrests him and Priscilla. Rand removes Lucky's cuffs as she reveals that she couldn't keep John out of prison, resulting in a crash out from Lucky. Back in real time, Cary realizes he was shot. Lucky tries to save him, but he dies in her arms.

As sirens wail in the distance, Lucky pulls herself together after crying and kissing her husband goodbye. When Rand approaches the vehicle with her gun drawn, she finds only Cary dead in the passenger seat. Rand collapses to the ground as paramedics tend to both her and Cary. Priscilla and Dutch arrive on the scene and watch as she realizes that her son is dead. She screams, but Dutch doesn't let her approach his body. The episode ends with a question: Where is Lucky?

Watch Lucky only on Apple TV.