Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: Where to stream, who will be featured, and everything to know!
By Sandy C.
Halloween has come and gone, but the holidays continue. It’s that time of year again, folks! Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means family, delicious food, and watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. But where is it airing this year? Same place? What about where to stream it? We’ve got all the answers and more!
Watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade while getting ready to have family over for dinner is a tradition many participate in. The event always airs live and features celebrity appearances, fun hosts, and musical performances. It’s a magical time, really. Sadly, we’re not all able to see it live (it’s on the bucket list!), so we’re glad it’s made available to watch both on regular TV and via a streamer.
This year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live on Thursday, Nov. 28, from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. ET. As always, the fun kicks off on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, marching along all the way to Macy’s Herald Square flagship store. If you have ditched cable, you can still tune in by streaming the parade on Peacock at the same time. And if you happen to miss it, catch the encore on the streamer or on NBC at 2 p.m. ET. But really try to watch live for the best experience.
The parade will be hosted by Today’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker. This fun trio hosted last year’s parade, so you know it’s going to be fun and entertaining. Not to mention, Deadline reports it will be the biggest one yet. The source also shares that the 2023 parade drew in the most viewers in history. Do you think the parade this year will top it? I sure do!
For starters, we’ll have Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) cut the ribbon, starting the event off on a great note! The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will also feature Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Chlöe, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Coco Jones, T-Pain, Idina Menzel, The Temptations, Charlie D’Amelio, Tom Kenny, and many others. Full list HERE.
And we can’t forget about the wild inflatables! Six new characters will make their parade debut! There’s Disney’s Minnie Mouse, Extraordinary Noorah and The Elf on the Shelf, Gabby, Goku, Marshall, Spin Master, and Spider-Man.