Madelyn Cline shares her one request for Outer Banks season 5

Who's ready for Outer Banks season 5? We definitely are, and we can't wait to see all of our favorite Pogues back on our screens! Netflix has already confirmed a 2026 release. We just don't have an exact release date just yet. The good news is that production is currently underway, with the cast and crew hard at work shooting the new episodes.

Yet, there’s a small cloud over the excitement. Although fans are thrilled for the fifth season, there’s a bittersweet feeling knowing it will be the series’ final installment. For four seasons, we have watched the Pogues navigate treacherous waters, uncover hidden treasures, and face off against dangerous enemies who want the treasure for themselves.

Now, we're about to see the Pogues return for one last season, and we can only imagine how epic it's going to be. The fourth season had viewers experiencing a wide range of emotions while watching, especially after the death of a major character. Outer Banks season 5 is set to pick up after the events of the previous season. While plot details are still under wraps, fans can expect the Pogues to continue their hunt for the Blue Crown treasure, as well as embark on a mission of revenge following the death of their friend.

Spoilers from Outer Banks season 4 are ahead.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in episode 408 of Outer Banks | Netflix

But there's one big storyline that happened last season that many fans are looking forward to seeing explored more in season 5. It's Sarah Cameron's pregnancy. Near the end of the fourth season, Sarah finds out she's pregnant with John B's baby after taking two pregnancy tests in the bathroom of a drug store. She tells Kiara first before she tells John B. Then, the other Pogues find out eventually.

But that's all we really got from the pregnancy storyline last season, leaving fans eager to see how it will play out in season 5. Questions remain about how Sarah and John B will navigate this major life change amid their ongoing treasure hunt and revenge mission. While we won't find out until the fifth season comes out, Madelyn Cline, who portrays Sarah in the teen series, might have just given us a clue into how the pregnancy storyline will be further explored.

Madelyn Cline made it clear she didn’t want to wear a baby bump

In a new interview with Variety, the news outlet asked Cline about what fans can expect from her character's journey in Outer Banks season 5 after finding out she's pregnant. While Cline didn't go into full detail, she did state that she will not be wearing a fake baby bump. This is something she specifically requested before taking on the pregnancy storyline.

She explained to Variety that with all the intense action, stunts, and physically demanding scenes in the show, wearing a baby bump would have been unsafe and uncomfortable, especially during the sweltering South Carolina summer heat.

"Well, I’m not wearing a baby bump. Everyone’s like, “Where’s the baby?” I don’t know. I’m not jumping over walls and getting thrown off the back of boats and sprinting at full speed away from bad guys in a silicone baby bump. When I said yes to this storyline, that was my one stipulation: “Please don’t do that to me in the South Carolina summer heat.” Most of July, the heat index was 100-116."

But if Cline isn’t wearing a baby bump, what does that mean for her character’s pregnancy storyline? It could suggest that only a brief period will pass in the show’s timeline this season, meaning Sarah wouldn’t be visibly showing yet. That's the only way Cline would be able to get away without wearing a baby bump. Or, the storyline could take a much darker turn, and Sarah could lose the baby due to all the stress and physical dangers she faces. Obviously, we don't want this to happen. But besides these two potential reasons, we can't see how Cline managed to get out of not wearing a baby bump.

I guess we'll just have to wait and see how everything turns out when Outer Banks season 5 lands on Netflix sometime in 2026.