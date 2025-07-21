Madelyn Cline teases passing the baton to the next Outer Banks generation

After four action-packed seasons of treasure hunts, betrayals, and unforgettable Pogue adventures, Outer Banks is heading toward its final chapter with its highly anticipated fifth installment. The cast and crew are currently hard at work shooting the new season, and we're more than certain that it'll end up being the most thrilling installment in the series! A show as bold and beloved as Outer Banks deserves a finale that delivers the ultimate payoff, and we have faith in the writers that they will deliver on all fronts.

But while fans eagerly await the conclusion, Madelyn Cline, who is best known for portraying Sarah Cameron in the teen series, aka our favorite kook turned pogue, has dropped a tantalizing hint that the story might not end completely at five seasons. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote her new movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cline was asked about Outer Banks season 5 and her thoughts on whether she felt like now was the perfect time to end the series.

She responded by essentially saying that she feels the main storyline has run its course. That after the fifth season, there will be nothing major left unsaid or unresolved for the original characters. She then draws a parallel between the characters maturing over the seasons and her and the rest of the actors themselves needing to grow by moving on professionally and personally. In other words, just as the Pogues have grown and evolved throughout the series, the cast members are ready to embrace new opportunities and challenges beyond Outer Banks.

To wrap up her response, Cline hinted that while this chapter is closing for the original cast, the Outer Banks universe itself may still have plenty of life left. She teased the possibility of passing the baton to a new generation of characters, suggesting that fresh faces could one day carry on the adventures, keeping the spirit of the show alive for fans eager for more. While nothing has been confirmed by Netflix or the show's creative team, this prospect has definitely sparked excitement and speculation among the fanbase about potential spinoffs or continuations in the Outer Banks world.

"I think so. We’ve told the story we need to tell, and everybody, of course, loves it. But at the same time, just like our characters, it’s time for us to grow up again in a way. It’s the same thing for the original cast of Last Summer. It’s time for us to pass the baton and usher in whoever the next generation is in the Outer Banks universe."

Outer Banks is easily one of Netflix's best teen shows, so it wouldn't be surprising if the streaming giant decided to expand the franchise further. We might not see a potential continuation as soon as the original series finishes up, but there’s a strong possibility that Netflix will explore ways to keep the Outer Banks universe alive in some form down the line.

Outer Banks season 5 is confirmed for a 2026 release on Netflix.

