4 things nobody wants to admit about Outer Banks

Ever since Outer Banks season 4 completed its two-part release last year, ending with a dramatic and unexpected bang, we have all been anxiously awaiting season 5. The upcoming fifth season of Netflix's hit teen drama series will be the final run for the Pogues, who are in the midst of one of their most dangerous (to say the very least) adventures yet.

As we wait for Outer Banks season 5 to begin filming sometime soon for a release in 2026, it's time to look back at the series and discuss some of the most interesting hot takes possible. The most interesting character, the length between the seasons, the truth about that surprising death in season 4, and everything in between. Let's admit a few OBX truths!

Outer Banks. (L to R) Drew Starkey as Rafe in episode 403 of Outer Banks | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Rafe is the most interesting character

Okay, maybe there's a section of the Outer Banks fandom that has started coming around to Rafe and finds him to be the show's most intriguing character. Maybe there are fans that have always enjoyed watching him in spite of his many faults. A lot of that can be attributed to Drew Starkey, and not just because he's handsome. He's by far among the show's strongest actors and brings so much more to Rafe than just your average throwaway villain. He's awful and has done irredeemable things, but Rafe's character arc has been equal parts entertaining and unpredictable.

Seasons take way too long to release

Again, there's no doubt someone, a few people, if not everyone has mentioned the fact that it takes too long for Netflix to release new seasons of Outer Banks. But it's not just Outer Banks. It's a widespread issue in the streaming era. Oftentimes, it's beyond anyone's control. Strikes, unforeseen setbacks, etc. can postpone a production. Most of the time, it's simply a long production scheule. OBX is a demanding production that takes much of the calendar year to complete and the end product always looks amazing, but... selfishly, we want seasons sooner.

Outer Banks. Rudy Pankow as JJ in episode 406 of Outer Banks | Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024

JJ's death was tragic but necessary

In season 4, JJ was killed by his biological father, Chandler Groff, which presented the series with an unprecedented first: the loss of a Pogue. Rudy Pankow left the series, and JJ's death will cast a large shadow over his friends and the final season. I'm not defending his death by any means. What his father did was cruel and unusual. However, when it comes to the story, nothing increases the stakes and nothing amplifies character motives quite like loss and revenge. The Pogues will be going for broke more than ever in season 5 after this severely tragic but creatively necessary twist.

The mysteries have gotten overcomplicated

In a lot of ways, dogging the show for having plots that are overcomplicated and unrealistic is missing the point. That's the bread and butter of Outer Banks. That's why we watch the show. But two things can be true at the same time. Throughout season 4, the new mystery became increasingly tedious and confusing and, yes, unrealistic. The Pogues always find a way to get themselves to the other side of the world in spite of having no money, but come on. Season 3 takes the cake for going above and beyond our wildest imaginations, but that was fun. Let's hope season 5 gets back to basics.

