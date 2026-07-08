Major update for Alien: Earth fans as the show officially begins production

Noah Hawley’s vision of one of the most iconic onscreen monsters of all time ushered the Alien franchise into a new era. Alien: Earth proved to be one of the few examples of a successful movie-to-TV transition that may as well have breathed new life into the franchise after a string of self-contained stories. As one of the biggest sci-fi TV hits of recent times, Alien: Earth opened a whole new doorway into a lore that had never, quite literally, focused on grounding the story.

Serving as executive director, Ridley Scott handed the reins to Hawley to add a new chapter in the Alien franchise. Instead of turning the show into another reboot saga, Alien: Earth chose to fill in the gaps left by the movies. The series takes viewers right in the middle of a power struggle between powerful corporations like Weyland-Yutani and Prodigy. The 8-part series provides context for the original movie’s premise and explains the events that fueled the ambition to hunt xenomorphs.

With season one’s success came the obvious news of a renewal. Fortunately, instead of taking years to return, Alien: Earth seems to be making good progress, with season 2 production currently underway. Hawley confirmed that filming will begin this summer with the production moving from Thailand to London. Series actor Adarsh Gourav, who plays Slightly, also confirmed that filming was set to begin in the second week of June. Although no release window for Alien: Earth season 2 has been set, the show is expected to premiere sometime in 2027.

FX's Alien: Earth -- Pictured: Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh. CR: Patrick Brown/FX

What happened in Alien: Earth season 1?

Alien: Earth brought about a revolution in the franchise, shifting the story from a deep space saga to a politically charged drama on Earth. The show explored the xenomorph lore in a whole new light by raising the stakes and putting humanity at direct risk of invasion. Serving as a prequel, Alien: Earth not only explained why Weyland-Yutani was obsessed with this foreign entity but also explored the complexity of the ever-evolving synthetic technology.

However, Prodigy turned the tables by introducing Hybrids, a mix of a synthetic and human consciousness. Boy Kavalier gave life to Wendy, but he never anticipated just how advanced and intelligent his new creation was. When Wendy came face-to-face with a xenomorph, she observed, learned, and adapted. Instead of rejecting the new species, she sought to control them, and that unleashed chaos.

At the end of Alien: Earth season 1, we see the hybrids take control of Prodigy’s island after all hell breaks loose because of Morrow’s manipulation. Despite their differences and their inability to fully comprehend human emotions, the Lost Boys understand that survival is the only driving force for any species, including their own. Therefore, they revolt and take control of everything, including the aliens. In the final scene, we see Boy Kavalier, Morrow, and Kirsh locked up in a cell while Wendy declares that they are the ones in charge.

FX's Alien: Earth -- "Metamorphosi" -- Season 1, Episode 3 (Airs Tues, August 19) -- Pictured: Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier. CR: Patrick Brown/FX

What will be Alien: Earth season 2’s plot?

Hawley has branched out the Alien franchise in a unique direction. Never before have the xenomorphs touched down on Earth and threatened the very existence of humans. Not only that, but with hybrids like Wendy heading the rebellion, it's hard to say how humanity would cope with such powerful and unpredictable forces. Having said that, there are currently no details available about the potential plot for Alien: Earth season 2.

Naturally, the next installment will likely pick up where the story left off. Since the plot details are being kept under wraps, the story can go either way. Season 2 may insert narrative elements that will eventually connect the show with the film. Since it takes place two years before the original film’s events, it wouldn’t be surprising if the series builds towards filling in the gaps that explain the background of Ripley’s original mission.

It would be exhilarating to understand how the corporations on Earth will deal with a potential xenomorph invasion because every human is essentially an incubator for a Facehugger. Previously, xenomorphs were considered a threat only in isolated incidents or on a planet, but things are different in Alien: Earth. Moreover, the show can also dive into the events and workings behind why there exist androids with distinct ambitions and ways of thinking about humanity and its survival as a species.