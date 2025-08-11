4 best new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Aug. 11-17)

It's a brand new week, and that means there are some exciting new shows to watch out for on Netflix and other streaming services. For a lot of people, this week begins the start of the new school year. Back to routine and back to busy schedules, leaving less time for binge-watching and keeping up with the constant flow of television shows angling for our watch lists.

Thankfully, this week offers a bit of a lighter slate of new offerings with only four major debuts and returns coming down the pipeline. However, there are also lots of new episodes of streaming shows coming throughout the week. Prime Video once again drops new episodes Countdown and The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 while Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues on Paramount+.

Beyond those series, there are plenty of other exciting shows still releasing new episodes before their seasons come to an end. But what about the new shows streaming this week? If you're looking to add some fresh picks to your watch list, the streamers have some great options of every genre heading our way this week. Find out what's new and what to watch!

(L-R) Jonathan Ajayi as Smee, Adarsh Gourav as Slightly, Sydney Chandler as Wendy, Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, Kit Young as Tootles, Erana James as Curly, Lily Newmark as Nibs in Alien: Earth | Image: FX

Alien: Earth premieres on FX and Hulu

Perhaps the biggest new release of the week, Alien: Earth makes its premiere on FX and Hulu on Tuesday, Aug. 12. The new series comes from creator Noah Hawley and serves as a prequel to the Alien franchise. Wendy (Sydney Chandler) leads a team when the Maginot ship crash-lands on Earth and brings them closer than ever to the planet's most menacing threat. Alien: Earth debuts with two new episodes that make their premiere at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on both FX and Hulu. From there, the eight-episode season drops one new episode weekly until the finale on Sept. 23.

Daniel Dae Kim in Butterfly | Courtesy of Prime Video

Butterfly debuts on Prime Video

Loving the action-packed Prime Video series Countdown and need some more thrills? Well, the streaming service heard your wishes and grants you Butterfly, the new series starring Daniel Dae Kim. Based on the graphic novel series by Arash Amel and Marguerite Bennett, the spy thriller centers on an intelligence operative whose past poses a danger to the present state of his life, career, and family, sending him on a chase through South Korea. Rather than dropping weekly episodes, the full six-episode will be available to stream at once on Wednesday, Aug. 13 on Prime Video.

She The People. Terri J. Vaughn as Antoinette Dunkerson in episode 110 of She The People | Cr. Charles “Chip” Bergmann/Netflix © 2025

Miss Governor part 2 returns on Netflix

It's been a few months since Tyler Perry's political sitcom made its premiere on Netflix, and a lot has changed for the show in that time period. Obviously, the title has been quietly changed from She the People to Miss Governor. Following the show's May premiere, the streamer changed the title this summer due to a lawsuit. It's fitting chaos for the show's titular Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Dunkerson, who's back for another round of attempting to deal with the pressures of her job while managing her family. Check back in with part 2 when the eight new episodes drop on Aug. 14.

THE RAINMAKER -- Episode 110 | Photo by: Christopher Barr/USA Network

The Rainmaker arrives on USA Network and Peacock

If you're missing The Lincoln Lawyer big time, you're not the only one. We're all keeping our fingers crossed that the Netflix original legal drama will be back sooner rather than later. Until that day comes, there's a great alternative to add to your watch list. Based on the John Grisham novel of the same name, The Rainmaker series adaptation premieres on Friday, Aug. 15 on USA Network at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The legal thriller stars John Slattery, Lana Parrilla, and Milo Callaghan and is a must-watch. For those looking to stream, the episodes come to Peacock one week after they air on USA.

