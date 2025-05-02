Malcolm in the Middle revival's future depends on ‘if it's a huge success'

"Yes, no, maybe... I don't know" is kind of how the head of Disney Television responded when asked if the upcoming Malcolm in the Middle revival series could produce more episodes beyond its initial order. In case you hadn't heard the exciting news, the beloved quirky family sitcom will be back for a four-episode revival series on Disney+ with most of the gang back together.

Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek were the first original cast members to be confirmed to return for the revival series, with fellow originals Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield joining them. Erik Per Sullivan isn't returning for the revival as Dewey has been recast, but that's just one downside to the excitement of the revival.

These days, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the episode count is so low. In the rise of streaming television's popularity, episode counts have widely decreased across the board compared to broadcast television's peak. A season of Malcolm in the Middle had at least 22 episodes, and up to 25 episodes, per season back in the 2000s. But this time around, it's just four.

In an interview with Deadline, Disney Television Studios chief Eric Shrier spoke about how the Malcolm in the Middle revival landed on only four episodes and if there could be a chance for more episodes to be produce following this reunion event:

"That came out of [series creator] Linwood Boomer’s brain of, is there a way to do this and put the band back together for a special four-episode run? I think the scripts are really funny and I’m really excited to see how it all comes together. It’s designed to be four episodes. If it’s a huge success, there’s always a conversation to have, is there a way to do more of it? We’ll see."

According to Shrier, series creator Linwood Boomer decided on the limited four-episode run and crafted the revival's story around these four episodes. That seems to suggest that there won't be a major cliffhanger leading into a second season, but if Malcolm in the Middle's comeback performs well enough, Disney+ seems prepared to open the doors back up for more.

It's hard to imagine that Malcolm in the Middle's diehard fans won't flock to the revival series to check it out, and the fact that it's only four episodes gives casual fans and even non-fans incentive to binge-watch. Since the show ended in 2006, Cranston's star has risen to Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee status. Surely, some viewers will tune in solely for him.

Malcolm in the Middle admittedly doesn't need another seven seasons, and the series probably wouldn't work in the same ways it did 25 years ago. It's probably best to keep the revival limited, have a small reunion with this crazy family one more time, and not tempt fate. But at the same time... who would turn down a couple more limited reunions? We'll have to see what happens!

