Hold onto your jewels this time! We'll be going back to the world of Charles and his friends at the Pacific View Retirement Community sooner than you'd think. A Man on the Inside, after having been renewed for season 2 back in December, will be returning this year, according to an update by Netflix.

We don't yet know exactly A Man on the Inside season 2 will premiere in 2025. But given that the first season aired in fall of 2024, it's unlikely to be before then. Fans of Schur, Danson, and comedy alike will all be waiting. But thankfully, for less time than we can come to expect with Netflix shows.

With the streamer usually debuting new seasons around two years apart, we won't have to wait that long this time around. It could be due to the fact that this is a comedy, which takes less time and post-production than dramas and sci-fi series'. That's good news for us!

Plus, there's plenty of speculating to be doing in the meantime. Will Charles return to Pacific View? Will his next case perhaps be located in a different care home? And will he and his daughter Emily be able to continue the process of becoming more open with each other? There's lots of questions to be answered in the next installment!

Schur based the comedy on Maite Alberdi's documentary, The Mole Agent. Originally set in Chile, the story was moved for English-speaking audiences. On-location filming for the first season took place in San Francisco, apparent during the scenes Charles takes his friend on a tour through the city, with some shooting done along the Russian River, northwest from Santa Rosa.

Schur appears to love San Francisco for the backdrop of the show, so we expect the second season to also to be based there, depending of course on the direction that the story takes. This doesn't necessarily guarantee a return to Pacific View, of course, although we'll know more if or when Stephanie Beatriz's character Didi is confirmed to return as a series main.

Season 1 of the spy comedy followed Charles Nieuwendyk (Ted Danson) as he took on a series of criminal cases while undercover at a San Francisco retirement home in an attempt to occupy himself after his wife's passing. He meets a colorful cast of characters, including his super-cool new boss Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada), and retirement home manager Didi (Stephanie Beatriz) - all while attempting to keep his newfound career a secret from his concerned daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis).

A Man on the Inside was one of the standout Netflix comedy shows last year, according to, well, everybody. Its heartwarming spirit, combined with Schur's signature sharp comedy made it both emotionally affecting and a fun watch. The show made it into the top 10 in 72 countries and was widely well-received by critics, with the Danson-Schur combination striking gold once again - years after The Good Place captured hearts and minds.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about A Man on the Inside season 2 on Netflix.