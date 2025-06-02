Well, consider our curiosity piqued and our hopes all the way up! All it takes is one little social media post from Manifest creator Jeff Rake, which only consists of three words, for fans to have renewed faith that either season 5, a continuation movie, or some sort of spinoff could be in the works. Rake shared his message one year after the show's official Death Date, making it even more loaded.

On June 2, Rake took to social media and said: "Not dead yet." He included an emoji wearing sunglasses and the Manifest hashtag. Clearly, he's up to something, but we just don't know what he's up to yet. Ever since Manifest completed its run with the second half of its fourth and final season on June 2, 2023 (two years ago, for those keeping score), Rake has been teasing a continuation.

The series finale was quite the jaw-dropping game-changer, as the Flight 828 passengers (well, most of them) returned back to the day their flight took off. Nothing has changed, their families are still their waiting for them to land, but they have all of their memories of everything they went through. The ending inspired some fans to hope for a spinoff series, and Rake heard that call.

Manifest creator teases fans on Death Date

Our most recent Manifest tease came straight from the chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television in April 2025, when Channing Dungey fielded questions about the show's potential future, and she also offered a three-word response: "Never say never." Hmmm... Never say never. Not dead yet. Are these simply just teases, or has something in development picked up steam?

For those fans who might be taking these messages as a sign that something's definitely happening, Warner Bros. Television and Netflix have not officially announced anything to be in-the-works as of June 2, 2025. We do know that Rake has be working behind the scenes to write the project, as he revealed in a November 2024 post that he had no news but assured fans to keep the faith.

But it's safe to say that his most recent tease has gotten fans pretty excited about whatever announcement could be coming next. Some replies to his post include: "Don't play with my feelings, Jeff!" "Ben and Saanvi spinoff???" "Checks calendar to make sure it's not April first." There's a wide range of emotion going on in the Manifest fandom, from pure thrill to full-on caution.

Again, it's unclear what a Manifest follow-up project would entail or who would be on board. Rake has not indicated if it will be a new season, a new series, a movie, or something else entirely and what it would be about. Without deals in place with the original cast, it's doubly unclear if any of the main cast has an interest to return or if they're available. (Melissa Roxburgh's NBC drama just got renewed.)

Personally, I'm one of the few who doesn't see the necessity in returning to the world of Manifest after the series finale worked my last nerve. (Don't get me started.) However, I would be interested to see what Rake has been cooking up for fans and if it will actually come to fruition on Netflix or somewhere else. We'll have to keep a close watch on Rake's social media for more updates!

All four seasons of Manifest are available to watch on Netflix.