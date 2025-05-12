Many Dick Wolf shows have been renewed (but not On Call season 2)

Dick Wolf is a very busy man, and has found so much success creating two well-known and franchises at NBC - Law and Order and One Chicago. The creator has got the procedural formula down, so many had high hopes for his new one on Prime Video. Unfortunately, On Call season 2 is not happening as Prime Video has cancelled the show, and the series has become a short-lived one. On the platform at least.

The Troian Bellisario-led serial drama first premiered Jan. 9, 2025 with eight episodes on the streaming service. So Prime Video waited about four months to announce the fate of the show. That's actually not too bad, as other projects have to wait longer sometimes. Upon its release, On Call, created by Tim Walsh and Elliot Wolf, got mixed reviews from critics but did well with the audience overall.

Many viewers may have come into it not having watched other Dick Wolf shows. But, I think there was a pretty significant built-in audience there because of who he is. Though he didn't create the show, he serves as an executive producer through his production company, Wolf Entertainment. Even still, I think the series just didn't live up to the other content from him. I also think there were a couple other reasons that contributed to less success for the procedural.

The binge model works for some shows, but not all. I feel like it depends on what the show is about and the structure of it. Even if it is a streaming one. The problem with Prime Video is that the streamer chooses to binge drop certain shows that shouldn't be following this model. A weekly release would have been much better for this one.

Troian Bellisario (Traci Harmon) & Brandon Larracuente (Alex Diaz) in On Call.

There's still hope Dick Wolf's On Call season 2 will find a new home

The second is that Prime Video was its home. The streaming service is a great one. Though it would have been a much better fit somewhere like Peacock, for example. Wolf already has so many NBC shows and a good thing going with the company. It would have made more sense there.

So if you ask me, this was the right, ahem, call to make from an Amazon perspective. Pun intended. When it comes to Wolf, he has plenty of other series's doing very well that have just gotten renewals at NBC. Those include Law and Order, Special Victims Unit, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and more.

With all of that said, that doesn't mean On Call season 2 shouldn't happen at all. Though initial talks between Amazon and producers were going well, things point to the fact that some disagreements started happening when there was "a request to reduce the premium on the series," per Deadline.

As a result, the show is actually being shopped elsewhere. Deadline reports one of those spots is Peacock. And what did I just say above!? It's really a toss up right now, especially with NBC cutting costs dramatically for its already established shows. So we'll have to wait and see what ends up happening. I'm feeling kind of lukewarm about it. I guess it would be nice to get another season, but I wouldn't be completely devastated as a viewer.

On Call season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video.