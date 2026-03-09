March is already a dream month for Yellowstone fans (and it's about to get better)

March 2026 is a big month for Yellowstone fans, offering a range of new spinoffs and major character returns.

Yellowstone fans will be heading to Paramount+ in droves this month, as the streaming platform is set to premiere a brand-new spinoff series and a series that was previously called a Yellowstone spinoff: Marshals and The Madison. This marks a major expansion of the popular Sheridanverse, bringing the number of Yellowstone spinoffs up to three.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Yellowstone shows.

Marshals is a sequel to Yellowstone

In 1883 and 1923, Yellowstone fans saw prequel spinoffs that chronicle earlier generations of the Dutton family. Marshals, on the other hand, is a direct sequel to the original series. It picks up roughly 15 months after the events of the Yellowstone series finale, following Kayce Dutton as he joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals to protect Montana from a wave of violence.

The show premiered on March 1 on CBS, but it's also available on Paramount+. So far, we've seen two episodes, and there will be 13 episodes in the first season.

The series marks the return of several familiarYellowstone characters, includingThomas Rainwater, Mo, Monica Dutton, and Tate Dutton. Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce in the show, described Marshals as an "action show", teasing more explosive moments that heighten the drama at the heart of the story.

And it doesn't stop there: another Yellowstone spinoff is also arriving this March, launching a new cycle in Taylor Sheridan's TV universe.

Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn in episode 1, season 1 of the Paramount+ series The Madison. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

The Madison is unlike anything else in the Yellowstone universe

Whereas Marshals is a direct sequel to Yellowstone, The Madison will introduce a new roster of characters dealing with grief and emotional distance in modern-day Montana. The series will follow the Clayburns, a family from New York City who settle in the Madison River valley following a devastating loss.

The Madison debuts on Paramount+ with a 3-episode premiere on March 14, followed by another three episodes on March 21. The star-studded cast includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russel, Patrick J. Adams, and Matthew Fox.

The Madison is billed as a standalone series within the Yellowstone universe. While it shares many tonal similarities — and the Montana setting — with the original show, the Dutton family will not be part of the series. Still, with Marshals and The Madison airing simultaneously, the possibility of a crossover in the future shouldn't be ruled out.

The release of two spinoffs in March makes it a big month for Yellowstone fans and signals a major shift for the franchise. After exploring the origins of the Dutton family in 1883 and 1923, the focus now turns to the future, picking up the stories of beloved characters.

Alongside Marshals and The Madison, another highly anticipated spinoff is on the way: Dutton Ranch, which will follow Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler as they struggle to build a new life away from their Yellowstone ranch. Originally planned to come out in November 2025, the show is now expected to premiere later this year.

Stay tuned for more information about the Yellowstone shows and all of Sheridan's other shows.