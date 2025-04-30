New Yellowstone spinoff Dutton Ranch is coming sooner than we thought

There's big news from Taylor Sheridan's world of Yellowstone, and it's about the new Yellowstone spinoff, Dutton Ranch.

When Yellowstone came to an end in December 2024 after five epic seasons, I thought we might be waiting at least a year or two until the story continued with the spinoff about Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. Well, we were wrong!

According to a Bloomberg story about the Yellowstone franchise with Taylor Sheridan, Dutton Ranch, the new Yellowstone spinoff starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, is coming to Paramount+ this fall. The series will explore Reilly's Beth and Hauser's Rip after the events of the Yellowstone series finale.

Honestly, I have no idea how they were able to turn the series around that quickly! I know Sheridan has no problem cranking these shows out, as we've heard time and time again. Less than a year after Yellowstone season 5 ended, though? That's pretty impressive, especially considering all of the other Yellowstone shows, like The Madison and 1944. 1923 season 2 just ended on Paramount+ in early 2025. Then, there's all of Sheridan's other projects to consider, including new seasons of Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Lioness, and Landman. That's A LOT!

And, I didn't even mention the latest news about the other Yellowstone spinoff starring Luke Grimes that's heading to CBS. That's just an absurd amount of work, but hey, whatever works!

So far, we don't have many details about the new Yellowstone spinoff to share. We should learn the official episode count and premise soon, but everything I've seen suggests the story will continue Beth and Rip's story after the series finale of Yellowstone.

We should also be getting some cast updates, too. I have a feeling that Reilly and Hauser won't be the only Yellowstone characters who might appear in the series. I would imagine that many of the Yellowstone characters could be in the mix to return. Hey, maybe, Kevin Costner will even make a cameo?

I'm really interested to see what happens with this series in the future. Clearly, Yellowstone is the most popular of all, while 1883 and 1923 were definitely hits, too. It's just, now that one part of the story is over, will all these spinoffs ever live up to that Yellowstone standard? We'll just have to wait and see.

We'll continue to share more updates about Dutton Ranch, the Yellowstone shows, and all of Sheridan's other shows. There's no doubt these shows are the most popular shows on Paramount+.