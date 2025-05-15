Mark Ruffalo is on an important Task in new crime drama (Release window, first-look)

Fans of Mark Ruffalo will be happy to know that the actor is bringing his talent to the small screens in his first major role on television very soon! Plus, the upcoming show comes from the very genius mind of fan-favorite series Mare of Easttown, Brad Ingelsby. Get ready for crime drama, Task to be available to add to our watch-lists very soon!

The series doesn't have an exact release date just yet, though we can expect it in the fall. Task premieres sometime in September 2025 on on HBO and streaming on HBO Max (yes, the streamer has gone back to its OG name). There's a total of seven episodes, with installments released weekly. As mentioned above, an exact release date and timing will be announced by the company at a later date.

The crime drama has Ruffalo taking on the role of FBI agent, Tom, who leads a Task Force in the "working class suburbs of Philadelphia," per the synopsis. The area has been the target of numerous violent robberies courtesy of "unsuspecting family man," Robbie, who is leading his own crew. Don't mind me, I'm just chuckling that the robber's name is Robbie. Anyway. HBO has also released a first-look teaser to get us in on the action. Check it out below:

Mare of Easttown creator is behind Task on HBO

As seen in the Task teaser trailer, it's clear that Tom is motivated in doing his job, but is also dealing with his own inner struggles. What could they be? As for Robbie, what's motivating him to do all of this? He's certainly not stealing from the rich to give to himself. There's lots of questions here, and I look forward to learning all about them when the miniseries arrives.

The upcoming crime drama also stars Emilia Jones as Maeve, Jamie McShane as Perry, Sam Keeley as Jason, Thuso Mbedu as Aleah, Fabien Frankel as Anthony, Alison Oliver as Lizzie, Raúl Castillo as Cliff, Silvia Dionicio as Emily, Phoebe Fox as Sara, and Martha Plimpton as Kathleen.

Creator Brad Ingelsby returns to HBO with this new series after the success of Mare of Easttown starring Kate Winslet. He certainly has a creative mind and knows the crime drama genre well to bring it to life in an intriguing way. I have no doubt the same goes for Task. And I'm so excited to see Ruffalo on the small screen as well!

Task starring Mark Ruffalo premieres sometime in September 2025 on HBO and HBO Max. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about the series.