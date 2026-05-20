Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed season 1 release schedule

Apple TV about to unleash its latest dark comedy very soon. Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed is going to be a major addition to Apple TV+’s library of dark comedies with deeply flawed characters.

The AppleTV series will debut its first two episodes on Wednesday, May 20. The remaining half-hour episodes will then drop weekly on the streamer before the finale on July 15.

Episode 1: May 20

Episode 2: May 20

Episode 3: May 27

Episode 4: June 3

Episode 5: June 10

Episode 6: June 17

Episode 7: June 24

Episode 8: July 1

Episode 9: July 8

Episode 10: July 15

This is a typical release schedule for Apple TV, as they enjoy putting out the first two episodes of a series as a premiere before the regular show unfolds every week. It’s worked for so many of their shows and promises to spark up this series, which already looks pretty promising.

What is Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed about?

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed stars Tatiana Maslany, a woman who’s no stranger to offbeat roles. The Canadian actress broke out big-time with her starring role as multiple clones in Orphan Black. It earned her widespread acclaim and an Emmy Award.

Maslany has followed it up with shows like Perry Mason, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Here, she plays a soccer mom who thinks she’s witnessed a kidnapping on a live chat video, but the police don’t believe her. She thus investigates on her own, only to face some inner trauma as well as outer danger.

Here's the synopsis of the series, via Apple TV:

“Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” follows newly divorced mom Paula (Maslany) as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer. Convinced she witnessed a crime — while simultaneously struggling through a custody battle and an identity crisis — Paula begins her own investigation, one that could unravel a greater conspiracy while also holding the keys to rebuilding her family and sense of self.”

The cast also includes Jake Johnson as Paula’s ex-husband Karl; Jessy Hodges as Mallory, Karl’s new wife, and a sharp lawyer; Jon Michael Hill as Detective Baxter; Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg as Geri, a fact-checker at a prestigious New York publication; Charlie Hall as Rudy, a fellow fact-checker and Geri’s work buddy; Nola Wallace as Hazel, Paula and Karl’s daughter; and Dolly De Leon as Detective Sofia Gonzalez. Brandon Flynn & Murray Bartlett also star in undisclosed roles.

The trailer shows how Nancy may be her own worst enemy here, constantly on the verge of a breakdown and rattled by her children, some pill-popping and bed-hopping, and more. That’s on top of various dangers running from car chases to possibly corrupt cops. Maslany seems to have the role well in hand, perfectly selling the frazzled mentality of a woman on the edge and swallowed up by this danger.

Apple TV+ has managed to nail this genre of dark comedies, and a woman fronting one is even better. We’ll get to see how it unfolds as Maslany adds another fantastic character to her fine TV resume.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed premieres Wednesday, May 20, on Apple TV.