Maxton Hall season 2 episode 2 recap: Ruby receives great news about Oxford

Spoilers are ahead from Maxton Hall season 2 episode 2!

What a way to kick off a new season! The first episode of Maxton Hall season 2 ended with Ruby deciding to put herself first after being hurt by James. Meanwhile, James and Lydia were reunited with their long-lost aunt after she showed up at Cordelia's funeral.

After Mortimer made a hurtful comment towards James, James stormed off and got into his car. While speeding down the road, he lost control of his vehicle. The car flipped a couple of times before landing upside down. That's how the first episode came to a close. Now, let's move on to episode 2 to find out what happens next!

Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby and Damian Hardung as James in Maxton Hall season 2 | Prime Video

James survives the car accident

The second episode opens with James hallucinating seeing his mom. Once the hallucination comes to an end, we're taken back to the present time. The ambulance transports James to the hospital. Ophelia is with him. Turns out that James suffered no injuries at all from the car accident. Thank goodness!

While Lydia goes to check on her brother, Mortimer and Ophelia exchange a few words in the hospital lobby. Mortimer wants Ophelia to go away, but Ophelia states that she's not going anywhere and will continue to keep an eye on James and Lydia going forward. In the hospital room, Lydia makes a promise to James that she'll cover for him regarding the Beaufort business until he gets better.

Elsewhere at Maxton Hall, Ruby is called into Mr. Lexington's office. He informs her that Mrs. Campbell liked her concept for the charity gala dinner and her idea of having it at the school. But there's a problem. It's going to cost a lot of money, and Ruby will have to find a way to finance it. Besides trying to figure out this issue, Ruby is also still struggling with her unofficial breakup from James. She explains to Lin that it's making it hard for her to concentrate on anything else. Back at the hospital, Lydia comes across a pamphlet about abortions and takes it. Oh no! Is she thinking about going that route with her unborn baby?

Mortimer approaches her and tells her that he has an emergency business meeting in Milan. Lydia then offers to help him with the company until James gets better. Although Mortimer still doesn't believe Lydia has what it takes, he has no choice but to depend on her at this time. As James gets ready to leave the hospital, a nurse leaves him with the business card of a trauma specialist. He stares at it for a long time, but we don't see him pick it up.

Later on that night, Lydia shows up at Ruby's house after receiving a call from Lin. They want to lift Ruby's spirits, so they decide to have a girls' sleepover. Meanwhile, James tries to contact Ruby but discovers that she has blocked him. Ah, poor James!

A week passes, and things are looking up for Ruby. She's found a way to finance the gala dinner. However, she's trying her best to avoid James at all costs. Lydia, on the other hand, is experiencing stomach pains. That can't be good! Elsewhere, Cyril learns from Mr. Sutton that the only way he'll be able to get into Oxford is through a lacrosse scholarship since his grades aren't good. Now, he needs James's help. However, James is focused on other things, such as repairing his relationship with Ruby. His first course of action is to try to regain Ruby's trust by helping her out with the gala dinner.

Lydia finds out she's having twins

After experiencing those intense stomach pains, Lydia texts Ruby to ask her if she knows a good gynecologist. Ruby then decides to accompany her to the doctor. The appointment goes well. Lydia is even able to hear the baby's heartbeat, and this is when things get even better. The doctor informs Lydia that she's having twins! This isn't surprising because Lydia is a twin herself, with her twin brother being James. Remember that pamphlet about abortions? Lydia might have been thinking about going that route earlier in the episode, but she tells Ruby that she's decided to keep her babies.

Meanwhile, Mortimer calls James to ask about Lydia's whereabouts because a board meeting has been called. Since James doesn't know where she is either, Mortimer tells him that he will have to take her place. Later on, Lydia returns home and speaks with James. She finally tells him that she's pregnant, and they share a sweet moment.

Meanwhile, at Ruby’s house, she discovers the incredible news that she’s been accepted into Oxford. Back at the Beaufort home, James learns that Mortimer has requested that Oxford allow him to repeat the interview process due to Cordelia’s death. If you recall from the first season, James walked out before his interview. He's unsure if Oxford is the right fit for him.

As Ruby's family celebrates her getting accepted into Oxford, James pulls up in his car. He basically asks Ruby for another chance, but she rejects him even though it hurts her to do so. James leaves her house down in the dumps. While sitting in the car, he pulls out the trauma specialist's business card from earlier in the episode. It looks like he's thinking about making an appointment.

Later in the episode, Lin tells Ruby at school that a man named Scott Granger is willing to lend a photo booth for the gala dinner. However, they have to come in person to pick it up. She explains that she and Kieran are unable to retrieve it, which leaves Ruby to do it. Obviously, Ruby can't do it on her own. So, who does she ask for help? James! They make up while on their way there, but do not get back together. The second episode concludes with Ruby and James staring intensely into each other's eyes as they test out the photobooth.

Maxton Hall season 2 is streaming on Prime Video.