The year has officially started racing toward its end, but the new releases aren't slowing down one bit. As we quickly approach the streaming television event of the year — Stranger Things season 5, of course — there are lots more new shows vying for a spot on our watch lists, and many of the hottest, can't-miss debut titles are coming during the first week of November.

On top of new episodes of exciting recent hits like Welcome to Derry, I Love LA, Mayor of Kingstown, and more, this week promises the returns of fan favorites, the premieres of star-studded new shows, and binge-watches you didn't know you needed in your life. Find out what's new on Netflix and other streaming services this week and what you should add to your must-watch list!

ALL’S FAIR on Hulu - KIM KARDASHIAN, NAOMI WATTS | Disney/Ser Baffo

Kim Kardashian stars in All's Fair on Hulu

Fresh off of announcing the cast of American Horror Story season 13, Ryan Murphy continues his winning streak with the debut of the hot new legal drama series All's Fair on Hulu. The series has already drawn a lot of attention from prospective viewers as the trailer became Hulu's most-viewed. Kim Kardashian leads the soapy drama about divorce attorneys and their clients, also starring huge names such as Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor. All's Fair debuts on Tuesday, Nov. 4 with the first three episodes, continuing weekly through Dec. 23.

Death By Lightning. (L to R) Michael Shannon as James Garfield, Betty Gilpin as Crete Garfield in episode 103 of Death By Lightning | Cr. Larry Horricks/Netflix © 2024

Death by Lightning drops on Netflix

For all the history buffs out there, this one's for you! Ahead of Veteran's Day weekend, Netflix premieres its new historical drama miniseries Death by Lightning, which is based on the book of the same name by Candice Millard and centers on the presidency and assassination of President James A. Garfield. The series stars Michael Shannon, Matthew Macfadyen, Nick Offerman, Betty Gilpin, Bradley Whitford, and Shea Whigham and comes from executive producers David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, the creators of Game of Thrones. Don't miss the new series on Thursday, Nov. 6.

The Vince Staples Show - Season 2. (L to R) Vince Staples as Vince Staples in Episode 205 of The Vince Staples Show | Cr. Netflix © 2025

The Vince Staples Show season 2 releases on Netflix

Netflix's surreal dark comedy The Vince Staples Show starring actor and rapper Vince Staples returns with its second season on Thursday, Nov. 6. So, if you're not interested in historical period dramas like Death by Lightning, then you can give this series a shot. The series stars Staples playing a version of himself as he searches for inner peace after a series of major and tragic experiences. The first season contained five episodes and the second contains six for a total of 11 episodes that are a perfect binge-watch. If you missed this show last year, watch both seasons this week!

Damian Hardung in Maxton Hall season 2 on Prime Video | © Gordon Muehle

Maxton Hall season 2 premieres on Prime Video

The hottest young adult drama series on streaming returns with its highly anticipated follow-up season. Maxton Hall — The World Between Us season 2 arrives with all six episodes, which will surely be binge-watched as quickly as possible by the show's devoted fans. The German series is based on the Save Me book series by Mona Kasten and stars Damian Hardung as James Beaufort and Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell. Season 2 adapts the book Save You, while the already renewed third and final season will adapt the book Save Us. Don't miss the new episodes on Friday, Nov. 7!

Rhea Seehorn in "Pluribus," premiering November 7, 2025 on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Pluribus arrives on Apple TV

Last but not least, this week also brings a new series from one of the most prolific television creators of the past decade. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan returns with his first new series since Better Call Saul came to an end in 2022, and he's reteaming with Saul actress and Emmy nominee Rhea Seehorn. Apple TV debuts the sci-fi drama series Pluribus on Friday, Nov. 7 with the first two episodes. In the series, a woman finds herself immune to a virus that makes everyone around her happy. The season contains nine episodes and finishes up on Dec. 26.