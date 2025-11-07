Maxton Hall season 2 episode 3 recap: The charity gala turns out to be a success

Spoilers from Maxton Hall season 2 episode 3 are ahead!

At the end of the second episode of Maxton Hall season 2, James tried to get back together with Ruby, but she turned him down. However, the final scene showed them almost kissing in a photo booth. Could this be the moment that reignites their complicated love story? Let's move on to the third episode to see what happens next!

James (Damian Hardung) and Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) in Maxton Hall season 2 on Prime Video | Prime Video

James gets professional help

The third episode opens with a flashback to James and Lydia’s childhood. While James is playing lacrosse with the other kids, he gets injured. Mortimer approaches him, but instead of offering comfort, he coldly tells James not to show any weakness by keeping his pain to himself. This scene was meant to give us a glimpse into James’s upbringing and the pressures he grew up under. The episode then cuts to another flashback, but this one is recent.

James actually decided to book an appointment with the trauma specialist, and the appointment goes well. During the appointment, he decides that he wants to change not only for Ruby, but also for himself. The episode then switches to the present time. We're back at the photo booth, and Ruby and James are staring intensely into each other's eyes. As they're about to kiss, Ruby suddenly pulls away. That has to be awkward! The episode then cuts to the next day.

After that almost kiss, Ruby is struggling to concentrate. Luckily, she's got her sister Ember to take her mind off things. Ember presents her with a dress she made just for her. It's the very dress she’s meant to wear to the upcoming charity gala dinner. However, Ember has a favor to ask in return. She wants Ruby to get her a ticket to the gala. Ruby explains that she can’t, as only invited guests and those who helped with preparations are allowed entry. Ember is clearly disappointed, and the conversation ends on a tense note, leaving the sisters at odds with each other.

Later at school, Ruby and the rest of the event committee join a video call with Mrs. Campbell’s assistant to go over the plans for the gala dinner. During the meeting, Ruby suggests inviting a special guest to speak at the event. She proposes Scott Granger, the same person we met in the previous episode. He's the man who lent the photo booth and works as a janitor for the Campbell Foundation. The assistant is impressed with Ruby’s idea and approves the request.

Once the call ends, everyone gets their belongings and leaves the room. Well, except for Ruby and James. James tells Ruby that he can help her with anything she needs for the event. During their conversation, they share another intimate moment before Ruby snaps out of it. She quickly explains to James that he can help her out by doing a test run with Scott before leaving the room.

Later on after class, Lydia tries to meet with Mr. Sutton to tell him about her pregnancy and how he's the father. However, she's interrupted when Mr. Lexington approaches Mr. Sutton and tells him that he's been promoted to Deputy Headmaster. Will Lydia still want to tell him about the pregnancy now that he has an even higher position at Maxton Hall?

A major mishap occurs while in preparation for the charity gala dinner

After setting up the school for the gala dinner, all that remains is to meet with the caterer. However, Mr. Lexington tells Ruby that he needs her at the school to speak with the school inspector. Ruby tells him that she can't, so he offers to do it in her place. But before she leaves, she tells Mr. Lexington that he must be careful when turning off the stage lights since there's a malfunction. The only switch he can use is the left one, or things will go haywire. Mr. Lexington tells her he understands, but guess what he ends up doing?

He flips the wrong switch! Suddenly, sparks fly, and a loud popping sound fills the room. Ruby and the rest of the event committee return to the school later, only to find the entire room where the gala dinner is set to be held in disarray. However, the show must go on. Ruby's next step is to fix up the room and make it look presentable before the event starts. She enlists the help of James and the rest of the lacrosse team. She even asks for help from Ember, who's still mad at her.

They end up making up, and Ember helps her out by baking cakes for the gala dinner. She even gets to attend the event.

The charity gala proves to be a huge success

After walking the red carpet, Ruby, Mrs. Campbell, and all the guests make their way into the school for the gala dinner. Mrs. Campbell is really impressed with how Ruby and the rest of the event committee managed to pull everything together even after the mishap.

But then Ruby runs into another problem. While looking around the room, she notices that Scott Granger isn't there yet. Remember, he's supposed to be giving a speech. However, Ruby is unable to handle the issue at hand because she has to go up on stage and give her opening speech. She hands the task over to James. While James does end up speaking with Scott, he informs him that he won't be able to attend the event. Oh no! Who's going to give the speech now?

That person turns out to be James. He steps onto the stage and delivers a sincere, heartfelt speech that captivates everyone in the room. When he finishes, the crowd rises to their feet, applauding his words. As he walks off the stage, he approaches Ruby and the two share a brief but tender moment. Mortimer walks up to them and pulls James away.

He's not happy at all. As they make their way out of the school, Mortimer reprimands James for the stunt he just pulled. But James doesn't appear to be affected at all. In fact, he walks out of the building with a smirk on his face. The third episode concludes with a close-up of Ruby staring in the direction James left, a smile on her face.

Here are two other important things that happen in the third episode of Maxton Hall season 2:

Cyril confides in James about needing his help to secure a lacrosse scholarship, and James agrees to lend a hand. However, when Ruby later asks for his help, he ends up leaving Cyril hanging. Cyril didn't seem too happy about everything, so we'll probably see him and James at odds in the next episode.

Sparks fly between Ember and Wren, and they make out in the photo booth at the gala dinner.

Maxton Hall season 2 is now available to watch on Prime Video.