Maxton Hall season 3 renewal announcement seemingly hints it could be the last

There's still a bit more waiting to do until Maxton Hall season 2 premieres on Prime Video later this year, but fans of the hit coming-of-age drama series don't have to wait to learn if there will be another season coming next. Months ahead of the season 2 premiere, Prime Video announced the Maxton Hall season 3 renewal with a little help from series stars Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten in a video shared on social media. It's exciting news, but there's a bittersweet downside for fans.

Maxton Hall season 3 teased as final season

While Prime Video has yet to officially confirm themselves that Maxton Hall season 3 will be the final season of the hit series, in the renewal announcement video, Hardung says, "One last time, back to school." That's pretty much all the confirmation some fans need about the speculation that the series will wrap after adapting the three novels in Mona Kasten's Save Me trilogy. Like Amazon's own The Summer I Turned Pretty, it was long assumed Maxton Hall would finish after adapting all three books.

The Hollywood Reporter refers to season 3 as the final season of the global sensation, though that's also based on Hardung's words in the renewal announcement video. Kasten's novels — Save Me, Save You, and Save Us — will have been fully adapted by the time season 3 begins streaming. There's always the possibility that Amazon could opt to continue the series and forge ahead with season 4, but given the "one last time" statement from the show's star, this seems like the end.

Maxton Hall calling... Season 3 is happening. pic.twitter.com/sZuKNIiMoE — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 9, 2025

The German teen romantic drama series returns with season 2 on Nov. 7, over one year after the show debuted in May 2024 and became an instant fan-favorite. Along with the season 2 release date, Amazon also gave fans a first look at what to expect from the new season in the teaser trailer. There aren't any words spoken in the teaser, but there's plenty of drama previewed between Ruby and James that will make your heart flutter and raise your anticipation for this fall even more.

Maxton Hall season 3 doesn't seem to have started production just yet, but judging by the renewal announcement video, the stars already have their scripts and could start filming very soon. Hopefully, season 3 will begin filming later this year to make sure the wait between seasons 2 and 3 isn't quite as long as the wait between seasons 1 and 2. Because Amazon has kept fans in the loop every step of the way, the streamer will definitely let us know when season 3 begins filming.

It's bittersweet that Maxton Hall season 3 seems to now be the confirmed conclusion of the series, but wrapping the series up now seems like the best thing to do. You never want to see your favorite show end, but you know what they say about all good things. The show has been such a phenomenon that it's entirely likely for Amazon to continue to bet on this world with spinoffs or even new characters. We'll share more updates about the show's future as they're revealed.

Maxton Hall season 2 premieres Nov. 7, 2025 on Prime Video.