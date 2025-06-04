Maxton Hall season 2 release date set, but there's still a long wait ahead

Maxton Hall fans, we finally have the exciting news we have been waiting over a year for. Personally, I can't contain my excitement that Prime Video announced the official season 2 release date and we can officially start counting down the days until we're back at Maxton Hall with James Beaufort (Damian Hardung) and Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten). But don't get too excited yet because the second season isn't coming this summer. We'll have to wait until fall.

Maxton Hall season 2 premieres in November 2025

Prime Video revealed Maxton Hall season 2 will premiere on Friday, Nov. 7, the streamer hasn't indicated whether the second season will have a binge release like season 1 or release new episodes weekly. Since the series became a breakout sensation and among the most-watched Prime Video originals worldwide with its release in May 2024, it would be smart for the streamer to allow fans to savor each episode week by week to build up viewership.

In the teaser trailer also shared by Prime Video along with the release date, there aren't any words spoken by the characters, but we don't need to hear them speak in order to sense the tension and conflict that's to come in season 2. One particular clip within the teaser finds James shirtless and cozying up to another girl at a party and Ruby looking on with hurt and anger. Uh oh! There are some tears, characters running in distress, and brief fits of rage. The new season looks so good!

Maxton Hall season 2 is based on the novel Save You, the second book in Mona Kasten's trilogy of books, which begins with Save Me and ends with Save Us. In the second season, the seemingly perfect trajectory of Ruby and James' relationship comes crashing down, leaving James fighting to win her back. The Hollywood Reporter shared the official season 2 synopsis via Prime Video:

"After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten). But a stroke of fate in James’ (Damian Hardung) family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality. But she can’t forget James — especially since he’s doing everything, he can to win her back.”

Since there are three books in the series, it's clear that Amazon needs to tell the complete story and renew the hit German teen drama series for a third and final season. As much as it would sting for Maxton Hall to only last for three seasons, that's exactly what Prime Video saw The Summer I Turned Pretty through to its own natural end. The streamer allowed Jenny Han's super-popular teen drama to tell its complete story based on Han's own trilogy of novels. Come on, make Maxton Hall season 3 happen!

But let's not get too ahead of ourselves and ask for Maxton Hall season 3 before season 2 has even premiered. The show's returns marks yet another major show returning to streaming this fall. So far, the fall slate already includes major tentpoles like The Morning Show season 4, Gen V season 2, Slow Horses season 5, Nobody Wants This season 2, and of course, Stranger Things season 5. Our watch lists are spoiler this fall, and Maxton Hall's the latest addition.

Maxton Hall season 2 premieres Nov. 7 on Prime Video.