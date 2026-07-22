Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 3 plot and release window predictions

Get ready for another bustling and drama-filled semester at the Maxton Hall as Ruby and James gear up for an unforgettable graduation. Based on Mona Kasten’s book series, Amazon’s Maxton Hall fueled the people’s love for an intense YA story as the show soared to the number spot in about 120 countries upon its debut.

The second season brought an equal level of drama, love, and heartbreak to the halls of the school for the ultra-rich. Fighting against social status that was designed to keep them apart, Ruby and James defied all odds to give their love a fighting chance. Unfortunately, fate and James’s father got in the way, leaving the lovebirds in a very difficult position.

The first Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season was released back in 2024, and naturally, its success led to its being picked up for another season. However, renewal news for a third installment was already in the air months before season 2’s release. Now, it has been confirmed that Maxton Hall will be returning this year for its concluding season based on the author’s final book in the trilogy, Save Us.

Mortimer Beaufort (Fedja van Huêt), James (Damian Hardung), Ophelia Beaufort (Dagny Dewath) in Maxton Hall season 2

What will Maxton Hall season 3 be about

Most of season 2 circled around Ruby Bell and James Beaufort’s struggles with the jagged pieces of their respective lives. Ruby struggled to weigh the pros and cons of dating an ultra-rich guy from a dysfunctional family. She realized, to some extent, that a relationship with James came with a lot of baggage that was particularly harmful to her future.

However, she gave love a chance, even standing against the Beaufort patriarch. However, that ended in utter disaster for all parties because Mortimer Beaufort found a way to keep Ruby permanently off James’s radar. After he discovered Ruby and Graham’s picture on James’s phone, Mr. Beaufort decided to kill two birds with one stone.

He sent the picture to Maxton Hall’s headmaster and practically blackmailed him into taking disciplinary action against Ruby. Not only did this destroy Graham’s career, but it left Ruby with an academic penalty that resulted in her suspension from school and, by extension, put her Oxford dream into jeopardy. Season 2 ends on a cliffhanger with both Ruby and James looking helpless in the face of a dark cloud that stands to destroy everything they hold dear.

Maxton Hall season 3 will likely pick up things from the chaos caused by James’s tumultuous relationship with his father. The final installment will explore James and Ruby’s relationship, which will be breaking at the seams once she realizes where the photo came from. Not that it would matter because as long as Mr. Beaufort doesn’t approve of their relationship, James and Ruby can never find emotional stability.

What’s more, we’ll also see how Lydia’s story ends, especially with Graham’s arrest and her pregnancy. Her role will be critical in defining how the siblings break free from their father’s insufferable nature and manipulation. Ultimately, hearts will be broken, and dark pasts will catch up; this is what awaits in the concluding season of Maxton Hall.

Lin Wang (Andrea Guo), Kieran (Frederic Balonier), James Beaufort (Damian Hardung), Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten) in Maxton Hall season 2

Who will be returning in Maxton Hall season 3

Maxton Hall’s leading pair, Harriet Herbig-Matten (Ruby Bell) and Damian Hardung (James Beaufort), will return to complete their characters’ love story. Alongside them, Eidin Jalali and Sonja Weißer will also continue their turbulent story as Lydia and Graham. Other supporting cast members include Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer Beaufort, Govinda Gabriel as Kesh, Andrea Guo as Lin, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Dagny Dewath as Ophelia Beaufort, Eli Riccardi as Elaine, Justin Reisner as Alistair, and Runa Greiner as Ember.

The show will be helmed by Martin Schreier as director, while Yildirim and Markus Brunnemann will serve as executive producers, with the former also writing the season with Catharina Junk, Sandra Stockmann, Marlene Melchior, and Aylin Kockler.

Maxton Hall season 3 release date and trailer

Prime Video has yet to announce an official date for Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 3, which also means there’s no official trailer. The streaming platform has been vigilant in improving its timing with upcoming seasons, which means you’ll be able to tune into Maxton Hall sooner than you think. Despite no official release date, reports suggest that season 3 will drop sometime in December 2026. Until then, you can catch up on all the drama with Maxton Hall seasons 1 and 2 currently streaming on Prime Video.