Maxton Hall season 3 better give this underrated character their moment

Netflix might be known for having many great teen shows, but Prime Video is giving them a serious run for their money with bold, binge-worthy originals. One of those shows is Maxton Hall, the gripping German teen series that’s turning casual viewers into obsessed fans with its slow-burn romance and intense drama.

Based on the bestselling book trilogy by Mona Kasten, Maxton Hall plunges viewers into a world of privilege, power, and dark secrets. We follow Ruby Bell, a bright scholarship student determined to make her mark at the elite Maxton Hall boarding school so that she can eventually secure her academic future at Oxford University.

But after accidentally uncovering a dangerous secret tied to the powerful Beaufort family, Ruby finds herself in the crosshairs of wealthy heir James Beaufort. An enemies-to-lovers dynamic then sparks between them. For the first two seasons, we've watched Ruby and James's love story unfold. However, there’s one underrated character who has been quietly stealing scenes and proving to be just as compelling. If the upcoming Maxton Hall season 3 doesn't finally give them the spotlight they deserve, I won't be a happy camper at all.

Ember needs a bigger role in Maxton Hall season 3

Ember (Runa Greiner) in Maxton Hall season 2 | Prime Video

Don't get me wrong. Watching James and Ruby's slow-burn romance unfold has been enjoyable to watch, and I can't wait to see where their story goes in season 3. However, I've also enjoyed watching Ember Bell just as much. It's just unfortunate that she hasn't gotten much screentime. The only times we've really seen her are when Ruby returns home and talks to her. But even in those short moments, Ember manages to be hilarious, clever, and totally relatable.

She's the oldest Bell sibling, and you can tell she’s the one keeping the family grounded. Ember’s smart, creative, and full of personality. Whether she’s cracking a joke, offering Ruby advice, or just being her authentic self, she makes an impression every time she’s on screen. But Ember isn’t just Ruby’s cheerleader.

Her love for fashion and knack for designing and refashioning clothes shows she’s not just smart and supportive, she’s also got her own ambitions and flair. It would be exciting to see Ember finally get a storyline that lets her creativity and personality take center stage, instead of just popping in for Ruby’s scenes. In Maxton Hall season 2, there was a small scene showing her and Wren flirting and eventually hooking up.

Those who read the books know that they get together. So it looks like the writers were setting up Ember and Wren’s romance for Maxton Hall season 3. My only concern is that the show's creative team might not give this storyline that much attention, and that would be a real shame. Besides Ruby and James, I could see the third season focusing more on Lydia and her storyline with Graham and their unborn babies. I would be happy to see more of that, but Ember deserves her time in the spotlight too.

But I guess I'll just have to wait until Maxton Hall season 3 premieres to see if the show finally grants my wish.