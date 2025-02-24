There's one more episode left! Find out when to watch the Mayfair Witches season 2 finale

Unfortunately for many of us viewers, it seems like overall the Mayfair Witches television adaptation is not that great. Some complain about the direction the story has gone in compared to the books. Or even compared to Interview with a Vampire, which is a fan-favorite and actually a good adaptation of Anne Rice's. Well whether you like it or have chosen to thug it out until the end, you might be wondering when season 2 is coming to an end. And it's pretty soon.

The Mayfair Witches season 2 finale premieres Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, and will stream later on AMC+. Just like the first season, this one is 8 episodes long. The title of the episode is "The Innoccents" which definitely piques my interest after the journey the characters have gone through. Find out the release time based on where you live below:

Release by time zone

East Coast: 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2

West Coast: 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 2

Midwest: 8 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 2

Mountain: 7 p.m. MT on Sunday, March 2

Skip Bolen/AMC

In the previous episode, season 2 episode 7, "A Tangled Web," we saw Rowan take matters into her own hands and finds Lasher who is now a part of the Scottish Mayfairs. Elsewhere, Sip helps out the Talamasca, even though he doesn't want to. Unfortunately there's no synopsis for the finale just yet, but we think the penultimate episode has set things up for the finale quite well.

At the time of this writing, Mayfair Witches has not been renewed or cancelled by AMC just yet. The network is a fan of adapting Anne Rice's work. But the question right now is whether there's an audience for it. It's a shame that it's not resonating well with viewers since I'm personally a fan of Alexandra Daddario.

Though I can agree that the writing seems to be messy at times and the story pretty slow-paced, and some of the characters just aren't intriguing. The changes made from the books weren't for the better either unfortunately. So whether a season 3 is necessary or not, I don't know. But because there are three novels, AMC might just decide to go ahead and finish out the story since it's already committed to two seasons so far. We'll see what happens!

The Mayfair Witches season 2 finale, aka episode 8, premieres Sunday, March 2, 2025 on AMC.