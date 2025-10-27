Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 1 recap and ending explained: That escalated quickly

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 started with the decapitation of random Russian mobsters. It was an intense opening thanks to the gruesome visuals and the introduction of a new antagonist named Frank.

However, as brutal as the opening was, it was nothing compared to the emotional sight of what happens at the end. Let's talk about the Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere on Paramount+.

Ian is in trouble already

At the end of season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown, Kyle McLusky shoots Robert Sawyer to stop him from killing an innocent person in their car. Instead of telling the truth about Robert and his aggressive behavior, Kyle went to prison for the shooting. Prison's not only the last place a former cop wants to be, but, thanks to Warden Nina Hobbs (played by Edie Falco), Mike’s influence inside the Anchor Bay Prison has decreased.

During Mike McLusky’s first meeting with Nina, he attempts to extend a helping hand. Knowing what kind of things Mike gets into, she declines, saying that things will be run properly in accordance with the rules. Mike warns that if anything happens to his brother (Kyle), there will be consequences. We’ll find out what he meant, since Kyle was viciously assaulted on his first day before he could even get to his cell.

L-R: Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown episode 1, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

It’s unclear who attacked Kyle. All viewers know is that he’s white. This wouldn’t be out of the ordinary, since anyone who kills a former cop in prison will be treated like a king by the inmates. But this seemed too convenient. An attack this organized means someone planned it. After seeing that another new character talks to Kyle, tells him to stay in his cell, and calls him “brother”, it’s easy to guess the Arian Nation set this up to get him with them.

It’s easy to forget that Mike was with the Arians while he served time in prison. You also may have forgotten that Mike killed a portion of their set in season 1. Plus, Mike paid a visit to one of their drug dens in the season 4 premiere. Knowing that the creative team doesn’t do anything without a purpose, we can assume everything, including the scene with Mike and Stevie talking to the new Arian outside boss, was done for a reason.

L-R: Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin "Bunny" Washington in Mayor of Kingstown episode 1, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

New challenges in Kingstown

Given the circumstances, Crips’ leader, Bunny, has been as good a leader as possible. The problem with being in charge is that someone will always come for your head. Towards the end of the episode, viewers see this to be true as Bunny’s truck is shot up by a random group of people. Luckily, the assassination attempt is thwarted by Ian and Stevie. Later, he and Mike discuss what happened, and Ian sounds concerned as he says, “I mean, f***ing Colombians are in Kingstown, Mikey.”

If Ian is worried, that says a lot because he’s normally ready for anything. But troubles don’t end with that statement. Ian said that at least they know who killed the Russians. Sadly, that doesn’t seem like the Colombians are the culprits.

New episodes of Mayor of Kingstown season 4 are released weekly on Sundays on Paramount+.