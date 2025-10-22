Mayor of Kingstown season 4 release date, time, cast, trailer and more

Mayor of Kingstown is coming back for season 4 very soon. Ahead of the season, we wanted to share what fans need to know about the new season of the Jeremy Renner and Taylor Sheridan's drama!

While it doesn’t get as much attention as other Paramount+ shows, Mayor of Kingstown has built up a faithful audience in its run. Set in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan, the McClusky family has long kept the tenuous peace between the cops, the various criminal gangs, and the prison that’s the backbone of the town's economy.

The series spotlights Mike McClusky (Jeremy Renner), who has to step up as the “mayor” of this town and has numerous problems. Season 3 had some dramatic turns for Mike (Spoiler alert!) and his allies. Prison warden Kareem was killed in a fight with some Aryans. Mike’s on/off lover, district attorney Evelyn told Mike she was going after his long-time friend Ian for using a whistleblower as a weapon against an enemy. Then, when Mike’s brother Kyle shot hot-tempered SWAT commando Robert, Evelyn decided to prosecute Mike for attempted murder.

There were also personal tragedies for Mike as he cleared the way for the Russians to be taken out, but lost his younger friend Iris to a drug overdose. Finally, Bunny took over the local gangs.

L-R: Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin "Bunny" Washington in Mayor of Kingstown episode 1, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

When is the Mayor of Kingstown season 4 release date?

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premieres on Sunday, October 26, on Paramount+. The first two episodes should drop at 3 a.m. ET that day, with subsequent episodes coming every week at the same time. The episodes are only going to be available on that platform, meaning you'll need a Paramount+ subscription to watch.

There are two Paramount+ plans to choose from: Paramount+ Essential and Paramount+ Premium. You can sign up for Essential, which includes ads, for $7.99 per month or $59.99 for the year. Paramount+ Premium is $12.99 per month and $119.99 for the year.

How many episodes are there in Mayor of Kingstown season 4?

As with previous seasons, there are 10 episodes in Mayor of Kingstown season 4. Assuming a new episode airs every Sunday on Paramount+, the season 4 finale will be released on Sunday, Dec. 28.

Here's a look at the Mayor of Kingstown season 4 release schedule:

Episode 1: Sunday, Oct. 26

Episode 2: Sunday, Nov. 2

Episode 3: Sunday, Nov. 9

Episode 4: Sunday, Nov. 16

Episode 5: Sunday, Nov. 23

Episode 6: Sunday, Nov. 30

Episode 7: Sunday, Dec. 7

Episode 8: Sunday, Dec. 14

Episode 9: Sunday, Dec. 21

Episode 10: Sunday, Dec. 28

L-R: Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs in Mayor of Kingstown episode 1, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

Who’s in the Mayor of Kingstown season 4 cast?

Besides Renner, also returning for season 4 are Hugh Dillon as Ian, Taylor Handley as Kyle, Tobi Bamtefa as Bunny, Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert, and Necar Zadegan as Evelyn.

The big addition for season 4 is Emmy Award winner Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs, the new warden of Anchor Bay, who will clash with Mike. Clayton Cardenas will play Deputy Warden Torres, and Tony Award-winning Laura Benanti plays Nina Stephens, a correctional officer. Also, BAFTA winner Lennie James will co-star as Frank Moses, a powerful gangster.

Here's the full season 4 cast we know so far:

Jeremy Renner as Michael "Mike" McLusky

Hugh Dillon as Lt. Ian Ferguson

Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin "Bunny" Washington

Taylor Handley as Lt. Kyle McLusk

Derek Webster as Stevie

Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert Sawyer

Nishi Munshi as Tracy McLusky

Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs

Lennie James as Frank Moses

Laura Benanti as Cindy Stephens

Clayton Cardenas as Torres

Derek Rivera as Cortez

Niko Nicotera

Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs and Clayton Cardenas as Torres in Mayor of Kingstown episode 1, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

What to expect from Mayor of Kingstown season 4

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 opens with Mike trying to help Kyle, who ironically has to be an inmate at the prison where he was once a guard. Mike also has to deal with new warden Nina Hobbs, who won’t be manipulated like past wardens to bend to Mike’s will.

Meanwhile, the end of the Russian mafia means there’s a power vacuum in Kingstown’s criminal landscape that Bunny hopes to fill. Combine that with Mike’s problems with Evelyn, as his “mayorship” is going to be majorly challenged.

Watch the Mayor of Kingstown season 4 trailer

The show’s first trailer opens with Mike meeting Hobbs, who makes it clear that she’s not going to bow to his will but run the prison her own way. There are glimpses of Kyle in prison, while Bunny meets up with Frank Moses, who seems set to make his own power play in town.

There's plenty of drama as Mike clearly feels overwhelmed by all these challenges but doing his best to come out on top. We get a lot of action with plenty of gunfights, Mike doing his best to handle it all and hinting at some amazing drama to amp the series up.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premieres Sunday, Oct. 26, on Paramount+.