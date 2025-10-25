Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 1 release time (by time zone), preview, and more

Leading into Mayor of Kingstown season 4, the season 3 finale concluded like the previous two, with death and a cliffhanger. For example, Kyle McLusky killed the crooked S.W.A.T. leader (Robert) before he could murder a seemingly innocent person in their car.

Meanwhile, Mike McLusky finally took out Milo once and for all. Unlike the last time in season 2, Mike did the deed and made sure Milo was dead. As important as those two deaths were, nothing was as tragic as seeing Iris dead on the bus after overdosing on pills.

Iris’s story was among the most devastating. She was abused and violated by many people, and it never seemed like it would end. Things were so bad that she couldn’t see that there were people who cared for her. She kept waiting for the other shoe to drop. In the end, it seemed like Iris couldn’t take it anymore and kept taking pills to numb the pain. Sadly, the only thing that could stop the hurt was death.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 1 release time on Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 1 will premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, October 26 at 12:00 a.m. ET and Saturday, Oct. 26 at 9:00 p.m. PT, 11:00 p.m. CT, and 10:00 p.m. MT.

Mayor of Kingstown will also be available to stream on the platform worldwide simultaneously, so if you're watching from outside the United States, you can view season 4 episode 1 at the same time as its domestic audience.

Here are all of the times you can watch the first episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 4, if you're watching the show from the United States or outside the US:

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Saturday, October 25

Alaska: 8:00 p.m. AKDT on Saturday, October 25

West Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, October 25

Mountain Time: 10:00 p.m. MT on Saturday, October 25

Midwest of the US: 11:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 25

East Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 25

Brazil: 1:00 a.m. BRT on Sunday, October 25

UK: 5:00 a.m. GMT on Sunday, October 26

France: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, October 26

Germany: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, October 26

India (JioHotstar): 9:30 a.m. IST on Sunday, October 26

Italy: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, October 26

Spain: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, October 26

South Korea: 1:00 p.m. KST on Sunday, October 26

Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST on Wednesday, October 22

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEDT on Wednesday, October 22

What to expect in episode 1

First, there is a new character debuting on the show named Nina Hobbs, played by the great Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie and The Sopranos), and she’s the new Anchor Bay Prison Warden. Judging by the promotional images, she and Mike will be at odds. However, we don’t know if she’s the antagonist because she’s corrupt or if she’s getting in Mike’s way.

Next up is Ian. Evelyn knows that something fishy went down with him and the death of Ben Morrissey, but she doesn’t know what. Ian hopes that Mike can get her to stop looking into the incident, but that's unlikely because Evelyn is actively trying to clean up Kingstown. Look for this to be one of the more intense storylines of this season.

Lastly, we have Kyle McLusky. There’s no telling if he will be cleared for killing Robert. Even if he is, the guys on S.W.A.T. will be looking for revenge. They consider themselves a brotherhood, and Kyle killed one of their brothers. It would matter if it were justified. It wouldn’t be shocking if this is the season where Kyle dies. If we’re being honest, it’s something we’ve thought would happen since season 1. Stay tuned to Show Snob to see if that happens.