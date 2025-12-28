Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 10 ending explained: Death and revenge

Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown could go down as the best season of television in 2025. I’m not saying this because I spent the last ten weeks covering the show and interviewing the actors. This show had emotional drama, jaw-dropping moments, and scenes that were funny for the right and sometimes wrong reasons. Each of those points for the show’s greatness is displayed in the last 15 minutes of the season finale.

WARNING! Spoilers for season 4, episode 10 of Mayor of Kingstown ("Belly of the Beast").

Getting what he deserved

Callahan and the Aryan Brotherhood took their shot at murdering Mike and Kyle McLusky, Ian, and Stevie. In the end, they only accomplished being killed and outsmarted by more experienced and patient people. Sure, Stevie was shot, but his injury was minor considering what could have happened. What’s worse for them is that one of their own survived and was tortured into giving Mike a hint that Callahan hadn’t left Kingstown.

Callahan thought the smart thing to do was to walk into the police station and turn himself in. Apparently, he didn’t watch season 1. It didn’t work for the guy making meth, and it didn’t work for him.

At first, it looked like Callahan would be sent back to prison because Police Captain Walter is known for doing things by the book. Instead, the captain releases Callahan into Ian’s custody and says that Callahan was never there.

Mike and Ian take Callahan to the train yard to finish their business, when Kyle shows up. At first, it seemed like something was going to happen to have Callahan escape. After all, Milo Sunter survived much longer than he should have and even faked his death. But not here. Not only does Kyle wipe the smug look off of Callahan’s face, but there’s also no wonder of him coming back after the multiple gunshots to the head.

If you haven’t watched the finale, I recommend checking it out. Actors Taylor Handley (Kyle) and Richard Brake had top-tier performances. Taylor’s cold, emotionless face as he’s shooting Callahan was complemented perfectly by Richard losing the smugness when he realized the end was coming.

L-R: Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown episode 1, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

What's next for Mayor of Kingstown?

The season 4 finale of Mayor of Kingstown had an abrupt but satisfying conclusion. The biggest villain of the season was shot in the ding-dong and then executed. But the trauma that Kyle suffered won’t end after getting revenge.

Kyle is an emotional person who had to listen as a man had a gun pointed at his wife’s face and hold his child. He contemplated taking his life, but either his talk with Mike or the need for revenge kept him going. That may have been enough to keep him going until he could kill Callahan, but how long will that be enough?

Let’s be honest, Kyle was the closest thing to stable in Kingstown, and a lot of that could be attributed to his wife, Tracy. He may keep it together for the sake of his son, Mitch, but there will be signs that he’s not the person he used to be. Hopefully, Mayor of Kingstown will be renewed for a fifth season, so the story can continue.