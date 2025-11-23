Mayor of Kingstown star Taylor Handley discusses Kyle’s constant misfortune and more

Plenty happens in Mayor of Kingstown, and sometimes it’s difficult to keep up with everything. However, the one part that can’t get lost is the effect that Taylor Handley (who plays Kyle McLusky) has had on the series.

Despite not having a lot of screen time, Kyle McLusky’s role plays a huge part in this season. During my interview with Taylor Handley, he discussed the storyline and proudly revealed that he’s happy with being able to play a part in the craziness going on.

The first thing I had to mention was the incredible scene with Kyle and Merle Callahan (played by Richard Brake) in season 4, episode 5. Handley admitted he’s jealous that he hasn’t seen the episode yet, but loved filming it.

“Filming this scene was so fun because you’re battling these inner feelings while trying to keep playing this game, and not let on, and you’re not sure if you’ve let on. It’s complicated, but hopefully it translates what the camera’s picking up.”

As someone who’s seen the scene, it did. You could tell that Kyle was struggling because he knew that Merle couldn't be trusted. But trying not to show the fear and anger is a terrifying moment, and Taylor Handley displays that flawlessly.

“I think it’s a great creative choice. Mike has said throughout the seasons that you (Kyle) are the last good thing in this town. And I think the way Kingstown works is that nothing good can survive," Handley continued by complimenting the creative team and mentioning something important that Mike McLusky said.

That said, that wasn’t a spoiler for the future of the season. Handley used this as a way to talk about how it’s a miracle Kyle hasn’t died yet. This lead to a conversation he had with Hugh Dillon (writer of Mayor of Kingstown and plays Ian). Handley revealed Hugh Dillon tested season 3 to an audience, and they said they had empathy for Kyle.

“So, whenever you kick the s*** out of Kyle, everyone really feels something. So I think the idea was, ‘How much s*** can we throw at Kyle in season 4 to make everyone feel terrible for him?’”

"There's no more family members left for Mike. If you kill of any more family members for mike, he may just go, 'What the hell am I still doing in this town,' And he'll just get in his Lincoln, flip a uey, and get out of town." Taylor Handley

Of course, I had to ask what he was most proud of this season to give fans more to look forward to. Because the season hasn’t ended, and there’s still a lot to come, Handley had to be careful with what he said.

“When I filmed a scene in episode 8, I think it’s the only scene I’m in, I think that’s the scene I’m most proud of. There are so many surprises coming down the line as far as Kyle goes. You haven’t seen anything yet. You think you might know what’s going to happen, but it’s far worse."