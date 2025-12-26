Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 10 preview and what to expect

The best way to describe season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown is intense. It’s a word I use frequently when I’m writing an article on this show, and it remains accurate. After seeing how the penultimate episode ends, intense remains the appropriate word.

Mike McLusky succeeds in tricking Frank into going for revenge after Lamar for shooting Lawrence (Frank’s oldest friend). When Evelyn (played by Necar Zadegan) asks Mike how he got Frank after so many people failed, he explains it perfectly. “Frank is a Bible man, and this is Biblical.” And with his arrest, Kyle is released from prison. Sadly, Mike, Ian, and Stevie’s early morning celebration for Kyle’s homecoming was cut short.

As the four guys are at their favorite breakfast spot, they're attacked by masked gunmen. After Callahan had the McLusky house set on fire, it's easy to assume that the Aryan Brotherhood is behind the shootout. However, each of the guys in question has made a lot of enemies over the years. Thankfully, all will be revealed in the season 4 finale of Mayor of Kingstown.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 10 release time on Paramount+

Season 4, episode 10 of Mayor of Kingstown (“Teeth and Tissue”) will premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 28, at 12:00 a.m. ET and Saturday, December 27, 9:00 p.m. PT, 11:00 p.m. CT, and 10:00 p.m. MT.

Mayor of Kingstown will also be available to stream on the platform worldwide simultaneously, so if you're watching from outside the US, you can view episode 10 at the same time as its domestic audience.

Here are all the times you can watch the tenth episode of Mayor of Kingstown, season 4, if you're watching the show from outside the US.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Saturday, December 27

Alaska: 8:00 p.m. AKDT on Saturday, December 27

West Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 27

Mountain Time: 10:00 p.m. MT on Saturday, December 27

Midwest of the US: 11:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, December 27

East Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, December 28

Brazil: 1:00 a.m. BRT on Sunday, December 28

UK: 5:00 a.m. GMT on Sunday, December 28

France: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, December 28

Germany: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, December 28

India (JioHotstar): 9:30 a.m. IST on Sunday, December 28

Italy: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, December 28

Spain: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, December 28

South Korea: 1:00 p.m. KST on Sunday, December 28

Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST on Wednesday, December 24

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEDT on Sunday, December 28

What to expect in Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 10

The most important thing to look forward to is learning who the shooters are. Even if the conflict isn’t resolved, viewers will know who sent the attackers. After that, Mike McLusky will do what he does best, and that’s get answers in the most violent way possible.

Meanwhile, now that Bunny is back on the streets, we need to know what’s next. Does he immediately try and have Frank Moses killed, or is it back to business? Don’t forget, the Crips have a blood feud with the Colombian Cartel that needs to be resolved.

Speaking of the Colombian Cartel, Anchor Bay Warden Nina Hobbs was told that the person who leaked the information about the shipment has to be dealt with. In the first episode of the season, Nina made it known that she’s aware of who Kevin Jackson reports to (Bunny). She then reminded him that he works for her. If she finds out that Jackson was the leak, he could be killed.