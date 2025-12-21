Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 9 ending explained: This was Biblical

Episode 8 of Mayor of Kingstown ended in tragedy. Despite being one of the few people with a kind heart, Tracy (played by Nishi Munshi) was killed by Callahan. He didn’t just kill her because her husband, Kyle McLusky, turned down his offer to join the Aryan Brotherhood. This was for Mike McLusky, too. Callahan wanted the two brothers to know he meant it when he said he could walk through walls.

The death of Tracy meant Mike had to speed up his plans of getting Kyle out of jail. All he has to do is get Frank Moses arrested. Easier said than done...or is it?

WARNING! Spoilers for season 4, episode 9 of Mayor of Kingstown.

You can always count on Mike to get the job done. It may take some time, and people will be sacrificed, but he completes the task. In this case, it was done quickly, and someone had to die for it to work. If you’re a fan of Bunny, you’re okay with Lamar being the sacrificial lamb in this situation. After all, he did set Bunny up to be killed on Frank’s order.

Mike uses Lamar’s fear of being killed to trick him into murdering Frank’s best friend, Lawrence. Mike knew Frank would want revenge. As he points out later, “Frank is a Bible man, and this is Biblical.” Thankfully, he was right. Frank went after Lamar and killed him. Frank was unaware that Stevie and Ian were told to be on site. So, as soon as Frank stepped out the door, he was arrested. When he got to the police station, the process of getting Kyle released started, and he was set free.

After Kyle is released, Mike drives his brother to a diner where Ian and Stevie greet him. They know what he’s been through with Tracy and likely want to let him know they’re there for him. As they’re walking out of the diner, Stevie is shot in the shoulder by masked shooters with tactical gear and assault weapons.

This is where the genius of the creative team for Mayor of Kingstown comes in. Judging by the movement of the shooters, you can guess that these are Robert Sawyer’s guys from Kingstown SWAT. Their formation and actions resembled a team that moved like they've done this before. After their friend dies, they’d likely blame Mike or Ian and seek revenge. However, one of the guys has his arm wrapped in Duct Tape. This reeks of makeshift “armor,” meaning these are Callahan’s guys. Or, maybe they're one and the same.

Even after they get past this conflict, there’s still the matter of Bunny dealing with Frank Moses, the Colombians and Nina Hobbs, and getting Callahan for Tracy's murder. Something has to give in each of those storylines. It's easy to assume that someone in each of those scenarios will die. Even then, no one knows how this leads into the fifth season.

The season finale of Mayor of Kingstown airs Sunday, December 28, at midnight EST.