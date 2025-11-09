Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 2 ended with the death of the Anchor Bay Prison guard, Carney (played by Lane Garrison). He was killed by the Colombians, who were also responsible for the assassination attempt on Bunny.

As predicted, things with the Colombian Cartel and the Crips didn’t end with them trying to murder Bunny. Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 3 shows them brutally taking out more Crips and sending a message with their severed limbs being left around the city.

As expected, Bunny wasn’t going to let this slide. He was ready to go out hunting when Frank Moses stopped him. Frank tells his new partner that he will take care of it like he did the Russians (season 4, episode 1).

Bunny was hesitant, but Frank reminded him that they’re partners now, saying, “There ain’t no more, ‘Mine and yours’ anymore, D. They our people. ‘Cause you cut, I bleed. You hurt, I avenge.” It was an inspiring speech that led Bunny to let Frank take care of it. Sadly, it only partly works.

WARNING! MAJOR SPOILER FOR MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN SEASON 4, EPISODE 3!

Frank’s killers go in and do the job by slaughtering almost everyone who killed Bunny’s soldiers. One of them is using a flamethrower to burn everything and everyone in the house.

However, the same person who killed Carney (named Cortez, according to IMDb) was there and seems to be in charge. He smartly gets some of his guys out of the house while the others get massacred.

When it looked like the job was done, Frank’s men left. What they didn't know was that the Cortez was still alive, and he proceeded to kill anyone who left the house. What's terrifying is that he does it with a cold, blank expression on his face.

What does this mean for the rest of Mayor Kingstown season 4?

Clearly, the war between the Crips and the Colombian Cartel will be ongoing. The question is how this connects to Torres. No, he wasn’t in the house, and there’s no evidence that he’s affiliated with them. Nevertheless, he’s obviously involved, somehow.

There’s a reason Torres was comfortable getting close to Robert Cruz (a Colombian hitter) in Anchor Bay Prison. He knew that he wouldn’t be killed. And, as I've said before, it's convenient that things with the Colombian’s attacks started when he arrived at Anchor Bay Prison. With all that said, I believe that Torres gave the order to dismember bodies.

Lastly, this episode proves there’s a reason Cortez continues to be highlighted during important moments. It isn’t just because he’s a remorseless killer. He’ll be crucial to whatever the Colombians have planned. Maybe he’s why the end of the episode shows Nina Hobbs with a gun readily available as she leaves the prison. We’ll have to wait and see, since things are still rolling in season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown.

The next episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 4 hits Paramount+ on Sunday, Nov. 16.