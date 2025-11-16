Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 4 ending explained: Losing control

We’re almost at the halfway mark of Mayor of Kingstown season 4 on Paramount+, and things don’t seem to be slowing down.

Having episode 2 end with Carney’s death, and episode 3 with war and fire, was exciting. While each episode can’t conclude with action, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t important.

WARNING! SPOILERS FOR MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN SEASON 4, EPISODE 4!

L-R: Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs in Mayor of Kingstown episode 1, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

Is Mike losing his touch?

The last thing Mike McLusky needs is more bad news about Anchor Bay Prison. Without Carney, there are very few people he can trust on the inside to watch his brother, Kyle. Plus, Warden Nina Hobbs doesn’t want Mike’s help. Both things are addressed in the last chunk of this episode.

Nina is seen by Cindy Stephens talking to one of the Aryan Brotherhood’s leaders, Merle Callahan. Nina doesn’t see her, but Cindy makes sure to take note of this and sees who is in the cells with Kyle. When she tells Mike that Merle is one of them, he's furious. Mike understands that Merle being that close to his brother is bad news. Plus, Mike may have realized that he doesn’t have the knowledge of what's happening in the prison that he used to.

The Crips and the Colombian

As if that isn’t bad enough, there’s more going down in the prison. Prison Guard Jackson gets suspicious when Torres aggressively tells him to leave the area.

Rather than walk completely away from the area, Jackson lurks and learns that the Colombians are getting drugs into the prison through the fueling trucks. So that means Torres is in on it, but is Warden Hobbs with him on this?

The war between the Crips and Colombians isn’t ending any time soon, but that hasn’t stopped Bunny from looking towards his future. Something that Frank Moses has been trying to encourage. However, as much as I’d like to believe Frank, something seems off. It’s like Frank has something else on his mind that he isn't saying. It could be that Frank is ready to retire because something is going on, but even then, that seems foreboding. Whether it's for Bunny or Frank, that remains to be seen.

Evelyn and Ian

While in the hospital (after Ian dropped a brick on Evelyn’s car from a bridge), Mike tries to convince Evelyn to drop the case. Evelyn refuses and says that she has a witness to Ian and Charlie Pickens killing Ben Morrissey. As genuine as she seemed about having someone, I don’t believe it. To quote Admiral Ackbar, IT’S A TRAP!

You don’t become A.D.A. by being an idiot, and Evelyn isn’t just smart. She’s one of the craftiest characters on Mayor of Kingstown. She knew Mike would tell Ian what was going on. That would help her case and possibly make Mike go against Ian in court to get Kyle out of prison. It seems like a long shot, but I’m standing by it.

The next episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 4 hits Paramount+ on Sunday, Nov. 23.