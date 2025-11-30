Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 6 preview and what to expect

Previously, on Mayor of Kingstown, all of the main characters are learning that there are new rules. Mike McLusky may be considered the Mayor of Kingstown and the king of an empire of sorts, but all reigns end.

First, Mike’s brother, Kyle, was escorted into the general population (Gen-Pop) in the Anchor Bay Prison. This puts Kyle in danger from every criminal in the prison. The inmates may have respect for Mike, but that may not matter. Murdering a former cop gives the killer a new status in prison. While it does put a target on their back, it may be worth the danger.

While this is happening, Bunny and Frank Moses' shipment was stopped by Cortez and the Colombian Cartel. They didn’t just intercept the train; they sent a message. The Colombians sent the shipment back to Bunny, down the tracks, and on fire. It was so bright that it could be seen on the rooftops of Kingstown. The retaliation from the Crips should be devastating. The only way to find out is to watch the next episode.

Mayor of Kingstown release date and time on Paramount+

Season 4, episode 6 of Mayor of Kingstown (“#081693”) will premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, November 30, at 12:00 a.m. ET and Saturday, November 29, 9:00 p.m. PT, 11:00 p.m. CT, and 10:00 p.m. MT.

Mayor of Kingstown will also be available to stream on the platform worldwide simultaneously, so if you're watching from outside the US, you can view episode 6 at the same time as its domestic audience.

What to expect in episode 6

With Kyle in GenPop, the only way for him to stay alive could be to make a deal with the Aryan Nation. It’s how Mike survived during his stint, but it’s different with Kyle. As Necar Zadegan (Evelyn) said during her interview, Kyle is the little brother of their group and unlike Mike. Plus, as we’ve seen, he’s not equipped for the danger and mental damage joining that group will cause.

Trust and believe Kyle’s storyline will be a big part of this episode. More importantly, Mike will have words with Nina Hobbs. But, in her defense, Mike took a big swing, but Nina’s counter was bigger. To quote a great philosopher: don’t hate the playa, hate the game.

Frank’s reaction to what the Colombian Cartel did will be interesting. He doesn’t play games, especially with things that disrupt his business. The question is how angry he’ll be with Bunny. Yes, the Colombians are responsible, but Bunny was in charge. That means he holds some of the blame.