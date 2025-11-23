Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 5 ending explained: Fighting fire with fire

Have you ever had one of those moments in a TV show where you say to yourself, “Well, it can’t get wilder than this.” And then it does after an episode or two? That’s the case in season 4, episode 5 of Mayor of Kingstown.

WARNING! SPOILERS FOR SEASON 4, EPISODE 5 OF MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN.

Bunny seems to have officially adjusted to his new role as more than just a boss on the streets. He was on his own to supervise the trains that were transporting contraband in and out of Kingstown. What he didn’t know was that Cortez was watching everything and taking notes. Considering that Bunny and Frank’s soldiers killed his people and took a flamethrower to everything, it makes sense that he’d want revenge. But what he did wasn’t just payback. It was fitting.

During one of the stops, Cortez and his people stopped the train and killed a bunch of Bunny and Frank’s soldiers. But it doesn’t end there. Later, Mike McLusky gets a call from Bunny to tell him to go to the roof. When Mike gets there, he sees his train engulfed in flames going down the tracks. Of course, this means war.

Ian and Robert

Watching a train on fire going down the tracks was a crazy thing to see. However, that was only how the show ended.

Earlier in the episode, Ian and Robert murdered the witness who could put Ian at the site where Charlie killed Ben Morrissey. Ian said that he just wanted to talk, but bringing Robert with him says something different. He knows how trigger-happy Robert is. And while he may have hoped that things could have been solved peacefully, he understood the risk.

Ian’s motives have always been questionable, but it’s been taken to a new level this season. Dropping the brick on Evelyn’s car and being involved with killing a witness are two things that can’t be forgiven. Where he goes after that will be interesting, because he can get worse.

L-R: Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown episode 1, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

Kyle's situation gets worse

After Mike learned that Kyle McLusky was in a cell next to Aryan Brotherhood member Merle Callahan, he decided to talk with Anchor Bay Warden Nina Hobbs. When things don’t go his way, Mike had Ian and Stevie perform a traffic stop and search her car. The idea was to intimidate her and get any information on who she is. It worked because they found a gun that led them to believe she’s connected. It fails in the sense that Kyle has to deal with the repercussions.

Things look bad for Kyle. And during my interview with the actor who plays him (Taylor Handley), he said, "There are so many surprises coming down the line as far as Kyle goes. You haven’t seen anything yet. You think you might know what’s going to happen, but it’s far worse." And, when things keep going poorly, Show Snob will be here to cover it.

The next episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 4 hits Paramount+ on Sunday, Nov. 29.