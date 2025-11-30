Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 6 recap and ending explained: Betrayal everywhere

One of the first rules of being in charge of a criminal empire is to never trust anyone. A lieutenant will decapitate the captain if the price is right.

This isn’t limited to just being in charge. In some mythologies, gods will kill people below them for various reasons. The latter analogy is what happens in the most recent episode of Mayor of Kingstown.

But, before we get to the end, we have to start at the beginning.

WARNING! Spoilers Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 6

After the Colombians burn the train carrying Frank and Bunny’s contraband, Bunny is on his way to talk to Mike about what comes next. His truck gets a flat caused by road spikes, and Bunny is shot and taken to the hospital.

That means someone knew the route he was taking and set this up. But who was it? Of course, Mike McLusky is on the job. However, he has to make a stop at Anchor Bay Prison first to talk with Warden Nina Hobbs.

In order for Kyle to get put back in the specific population (he was put in Gen Pop at the end of episode 5 ), Nina and Torres request that Frank Moses be arrested. Mike agrees, puts Ian and Stevie on the job, and has Frank brought in. Of course, this doesn’t go smoothly.

After Mike has Frank agree to being arrested, Mike meets with the guy who was driving Bunny during the shootout. Mike notices that he’s acting funny and puts a couple of things together. It looks like Frank set Bunny up. However, at the end of the episode, as Frank is walking into the jail, he’s shot at by someone who's likely part of the Colombian Cartel. This means Nina and Torres arranged for Frank to be assassinated.

Mike is unaware of the attack because he’s at the hospital with Bunny. He gets a call from Ian, who’s probably going to tell him what’s going on, but he ignores the call. As Mike says, “Just you and me, Buddy.” This shows that he is realizing that the only person he can trust is currently in a coma, and the people with Bunny are trying to kill his only resource.

Lennie James as Frank Moses in Mayor of Kingstown episode 3, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +

It’s getting hard to believe that Nina is blameless in any of this. She may be a pawn while Torres and his crew take out their competition, but even then, she knows what’s happening. What we need to ask is why she’s doing this. Money and power seem like the obvious reasons, but who’s to say that she isn’t the one in charge?

Lastly, will Bunny believe Mike when he says that Frank set him up? Mike and Bunny are tight, but I wouldn’t categorize them as friends. They’re friendly due to the circumstances, but nothing more. Meanwhile, it looked like Frank was attempting to groom Bunny up to be a bigger player in the game.

Furthermore, if Bunny does believe Mike, what’s next? It’s not as if Bunny can just take Frank down without consequences. Frank has powerful friends in low places who are invested in Frank’s business. If there’s an attempt on his life, there will be repercussions that Bunny may not be able to handle. We’ll have to wait for the season to continue to learn what happens next.

The next episode of Mayor of Kingstown (episode 7) will be released on Sunday, Dec. 7, at midnight EST.