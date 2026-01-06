Mayor of Kingstown season 5 is happening (but it comes with a disappointing caveat)

After such a bloody end to Mayor of Kingstown season 4, there is no doubt that we needed one thing: a renewal. There is some great news for fans of the Taylor Sheridan series, but it does come with a disappointing caveat.

Hey, at least we will get a fifth season! There will be a resolution to the cliffhanger, but in a way, the caveat isn’t all that surprising considering the ongoing changes at Paramount and with Sheridan’s overall deal.

Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs in Mayor of Kingstown episode 8, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Jeremy Parsons/Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown season 5 will be the last

The good news is Mayor of Kingstown season 5 is happening, but the bad news is that it will be the last. Deadline shared the disappointing addition, making it clear that this is the first of Sheridan’s ongoing Paramount+ shows to land a renewal since the change at the top end of Paramount. However, Landman, Tulsa King, and Lioness do all have new seasons to come.

While 1923 came to an end in 2025, it was a planned ending. Sheridan only envisioned that period drama to be a two-season series, similar to the way 1883 was only a one-season series. The benefit of his miniseries is that he can tell self-contained stories and then move onto other parts of the Yellowstone legacy.

With Mayor of Kingstown, it needed an ending. It’s not part of the Yellowstone universe, so there would be no way to resolve the cliffhanger via another series if necessary. The ending comes at the right time, as while the series has grown in approval since the first season, it’s still not the draw that other Sheridan shows have been. Plus, getting the warning that it is ending ahead of writing is always the way to go, so the characters can gain the closure they need.

Unfortunately, it is fewer seasons that Sheridan had originally envisioned for the series. This was going to be a seven-season story, so Sheridan will need to find a way to condense it all.

L-R: Hugh Dillon as Ian and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown episode 3, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +

Mayor of Kingstown season 5 will have fewer episodes

To continue the bad news, there won’t be as many episodes in season 5 as there have been in previous seasons. While Mayor of Kingstown has had 10 episodes in the previous four seasons, the final season will have just eight episodes to tell the tale.

This is more than what was originally wanted by Paramount. The series was originally going to have six episodes to finish the story, but in negotiations, everyone settled on eight. Six isn’t enough, as Game of Thrones fans can attest to. Eight episodes does give more time, and it fits the number of episodes of a lot of streaming shows. It’s also more than 1923 season 2, which had seven episodes to conclude the story.

There is no word on when Mayor of Kingstown season 5 will premiere, but we’re probably looking at 2027 at this point. At least it's before Taylor Sheridan's overall deal with Paramount comes to an end, as his new one starts with NBCUniversal in 2029.

Mayor of Kingstown is available to stream on Paramount+.