Medical drama Pulse on Netflix trailer is giving off Grey's Anatomy vibes and we're here for it

Netflix's upcoming new medical drama Pulse is certainly giving off Grey's Anatomy vibes if you ask me. Right down to the central relationship too. But, that doesn't mean I'm not going to watch it! I'm actually really looking forward to the upcoming series. And I think you fellow medical drama fan s will be excited about it too.

Pulse premieres Tuesday, April 3, 2025 on Netflix. There's a total of 10 episodes to look forward to. You might think that something as intense as a medical drama might be too much as a binge. Though with Grey's Anatomy doing so well streaming on Netflix, it's clear there's an audience for it. And I think that's why the streamer is clearly trying its hand at its own version. I'm definitely willing to give it a chance.

I can already tell based on the newly released trailer that I'll also be shipping Danny Simms and Xander Phillips. Even if their relationship probably shouldn't have happened. But you know, the same went for Meredith and Derek in Grey's Anatomy. And we all saw where that lead! Check out the trailer below.

One thing that makes this show stand out though is the fact that the hospital staff, who are already under so much pressure just working in the ER, will now have to contend with a natural disaster, per the synopsis. When a hurricane makes its way through Miami and the "busiest Level 1 Trauma Center," everyone faces leadership changes, power outages, an influx of patients, and more. All the while Danny and Xander's relationship is causing personal challenges as well. We shared the synospis below:

"As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together - even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out. The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own."

The trailer and synopsis don't really explain why Dr. Phillips gets suspended. Is it because it's discovered he's been in a relationship with Dr. Simms? Or is it something else? Things seem to allude to the former, but I'm not 100% sure. Especially since he's described as a beloved doctor. Hmm. But it's clear that no matter what is happening professionally or personally, the doctors in this medical drama are going to put their patients above themselves.

Pulse is created by co-showrunner and executive producer Zoe Robyn. The cast includes Willa Fitzgerald as Danny; Colin Woodell as Xander; Justina Machado as Natalia Cruz; Jack Bannon as Tom Cole; Jessie T. Usher as Sam Elijah; Jessy Yates as Harper Simms; Chelsea Murihead as Sophie Chan; and Daniela Nieves as Camila Perez. The Morning Show's Néstor Carbonell, Jessica Rothe, Santiago Segura, Ash Santos, and Arturo Del Puerto also star.

