Meet the cast of Amazon's Off Campus book series adaptation

Back in October 2024, a series adaptation of Elle Kennedy's bestselling Off-Campus book series was announced to be in the works at Amazon Prime Video. Now, we've just learned who will be stepping into the roles of the beloved Briar University students, and you just might recognize some of them from your favorite teen dramas or hit streaming shows.

Louisa Levy, a TV producer and writer known for working on shows like Death and Other Details and The Flight Attendant, is signed on as co-showrunner. Gina Fattore (Gilmore Girls, Dare Me) is also a co-showrunner. They will both executive produce the Off Campus series, along with Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Leanna Billings, James Seidman, Neal Flaherty, and Silver Tree. Additionally, Kennedy and Amazon MGM Studios will produce.

Kennedy's book series consists of five novels. They are The Deal (2015), The Mistake (2015), The Score (2016), The Goal (2016) and The Legacy (2021). The first season of the Prime Video series will adapt the first book, The Deal, which explores the unexpected romance between a sarcastic hockey-averse music major and a charismatic yet cocky college hockey star. The series takes place at the fictional Briar University.

Seven talented actors have been announced to be in the cast so far. They've all been cast as series regulars. Ella Bright, who is best known for her previous roles in the TV shows The Crown and Malory Towers, stars in one of the leading roles as Hannah. Hannah is a music-loving college student who, despite her dislike for hockey, finds herself entangled in an unlikely romance with a star hockey player.

Belmont Camelli, who you may recognize from his previous role as Jamie Spano in the Saved by the Bell reboot series, takes on the other leading role as Garrett. Garrett is a hockey star at Briar University who has a reputation as a playboy. He eventually finds himself in a complicated arrangement with Hannah. Also in the cast are Mika Abdalla as Allie, Antonio Cipriano as Logan, Jalen Thomas Brooks as Tucker, Josh Heuston as Justin, and Stephen Kalyn as Dean.

Unfortunately, an official release date hasn't been revealed. Since production hasn't begun yet, it's unlikely we'll hear any updates on the release date anytime soon. But now that there have been official castings, we can probably expect the cameras to start rolling in the near future, with more details likely to follow as filming progresses.

Of course, you can count on us at Show Snob to keep you updated with all the latest news and developments on Off Campus. All you need to do is make sure to stay tuned!