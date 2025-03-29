Mid-Century Modern season 1 ending leaves the door wide open for season 2

When a new show premieres on a streaming service, it feels like we barely have time to enjoy it before the immediate concern about the show's fate begins to creep in. Hulu's hilarious new multi-cam sitcom Mid-Century Modern debuted with its full 10-episode first season on March 28, and after seeing how much promise there is for the series, we're already hungry for season 2.

In the series, businessman Bunny Schneiderman (Nathan Lane) lives with his mother Sybil (Linda Lavin) in Palm Springs. But when the unexpected death of their close friend rocks his world, Bunny invites his best friends Arthur (Nathan Lee Graham), a former Vogue writer, and Jerry (Matt Bomer), a flight attendant, to move in with him. Thus begins the colorful, larger than life shenanigans!

As a sitcom, Mid-Century Modern by design has the capability to run for as many seasons as it would like, since there's no shortage of comedic situations the roommates could get up to in the future. Not to mention, the end of the first season lightly rebooted the story following the tragic death of Lavin and her character Bunny. Hulu needs to renew their best shot at a new comedy hit.

MID-CENTURY MODERN - “Love Thy Neighbor” - Bunny, Jerry and Arthur plan to confront their neighbor, a populist congresswoman by day, wild party girl by night. Meanwhile, old friends Sybil and Judy get to the bottom of why they've been annoying the hell out of each other lately. NATHAN LANE, MATT BOMER, NATHAN LEE GRAHAM | (Disney/Chris Haston)

Mid-Century Modern season 2 needs to happen

As of the show's premiere on March 28, Hulu hasn't yet announced a renewal for Mid-Century Modern season 2. Unlike Netflix, this particular streamer doesn't have a set cadence or patten for announcing renewals or cancellations, but Hulu will likely keep a close eye on how the show performs within its first week and month of availability before making any decisions.

Since it's a multi-cam sitcom, Mid-Century Modern isn't one of the more expensive shows on the streamer's roster. This kind of comedy series is the least expensive to produce, though for this show, the cast is probably the priciest aspect. Even so, it's a smart idea for Hulu to keep a relatively cheap-to-produce secret weapon in its back pocket, especially as current award-winning single-cam comedies Only Murders in the Building and The Bear age.

Hulu has struggled with original multi-cam comedies in the past, having canceled the Hilary Duff-starring How I Met Your Father, a reboot of the hit CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother. The show was unceremoniously canceled in the wake of the dual Hollywood without fulfilling the promise of its title. It's an unfortunate cancellation that still stings, and Hulu needs not repeat history.

Warning: Spoilers from Mid-Century Modern episode 10 ahead.

The penultimate episode of Mid-Century Modern season 1 grapples with the loss of Lavin and her character Sybil, who passed away from a heart attack offscreen. The whole episode is a tribute in her honor, and the season finale finds Bunny, Arthur, and Jerry figuring out what to do with Sybil's bedroom. They have plenty of options, including even Bunny's sister Mindy (Pamela Adlon) moving in, but the trio only dance in the empty room while waiting for gym equipment.

There are no cliffhangers to end the first season, just endless possibilities for these three incredible and well-rounded characters to continue growing and getting into low-stakes sitcom hijinks. Mid-Century Modern season 2 could really expand this world after a delightful and, to be honest, much too short introduction. Like the spare room, there's nothing but potential!

Watch Mid-Century Modern on Hulu.