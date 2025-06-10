Mike Flanagan set to work with a number of frequent collaborators in Amazon's Carrie series

Mike Flanagan is assembling his cast for his upcoming adaptation of Carrie, and he’s bringing back a lot of familiar faces for the horror series!

He has quickly made his name as a modern-day master of horror. He wrote and directed several films like Oculus, Ouija, Gerald’s Game, and Doctor Sleep. Flanagan has really made his mark on television with his Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Each project was inventive, scary, thought-provoking, and boasting a first-rate cast to win over viewers. They ranged from adapting works like Edgar Allen Poe to more original storylines while still enthralling those watching.

Now, Flanagan is ready to take on a famous property in Carrie. The upcoming eight-episode Prime Video series will star Summer Howell in the title role of a troubled teen. Now, the cast has expanded more and includes several actors familiar to fans of Flanagan’s past works!

Carrie cast grows on Amazon Prime Video

Already cast with Howell were Siena Agudong, Matthew Lillard, Samantha Sloyan, Alison Thornton, Thalia Dudek, Siena Agudong, Amber Midthunder, Josie Totah, Arthur Conti, and Joel Oulette.

Now, per Deadline, joining up is Flanagan’s wife, Kate Siegel, alongside Michael Trucco, Katee Sackhoff, Rahul Kohli, Crystal Balint, and Danielle Klaudt. All have appeared in previous Flanagan TV shows and movies, with Kohli working with Flanagan in Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club.

Also coming on board are Heather Graham, Tim Bagley, Tahmoh Penikett, Mapuana Makia Rowan Danielle, Naika Toussaint, Delainey Hayles and Cassandra Naud. There’s no word yet on who these actors will be playing, but it should help in this big-time adaptation of a classic horror story that's kept readers and moviegoers creeped out for 50 years.

Published in 1974, Carrie was the novel that made Stephen King a horror icon. It tells the story of Carrie White, a bullied teenager who secretly has powerful telekinetic abilities. When a prom dance prank goes horribly wrong, Carrie unleashes brutal revenge on her tormentors.

The story has been adapted several times, including Brian DePalma’s 1976 hit with Sissy Spacek in the title role and a 2013 reboot. It even inspired an infamous Broadway musical.

The series will likely expand upon the novel, showing more of not just Carrie but her town and its inhabitants, building more on Carrie’s problems and perhaps the aftermath of her rampage.

Flanagan has proven himself adept at putting spins on big horror stories so tackling Stephen King is a natural for him. With a top-notch cast (many of whom he’s worked with before), he should be able to make this work, and the build for Carrie is even bigger for another great King adaptation!