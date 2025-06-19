Mindhunter season 3 could surprisingly still move forward according to star

We are definitely not the only ones waiting still for Mindhunter season 3 to happen. The cast and crew would love to see the Netflix series return, but David Fincher hasn’t been all that optimistic about it in the past when asked about it.

Well, tables may be turning. There is some hope for Mindhunter season 3, according to Holt McCallany, who plays FBI Special Agent Bill Tench on the series. It won’t be as a full season, though, and there are some stipulations involved.

Photo: Mindhunter: Season 2.. Courtesy Netflix

Mindhunter could return as three movies on Netflix

According to Variety, McCallany shared that there is some hope for the series, but it will be as three two-hour movies rather than a traditional season. The timing will work out similarly — just a little shorter than an eight-episode season — but it could work in the show’s advantage by bringing three cases with wrap ups at the end of each movie.

There are writers currently working on the scripts for the three movies. Of course, Fincher has to be happy with these scripts, or the project won’t go ahead.

McCallany shared that this all came out in a meeting with Fincher, and they both discussed the future of Mindhunter. Both of them would like to bring the series back, despite season 2 coming out five years ago now!

Schedules would also need to work for something like this. The actors are extremely busy with other projects now. McCallany is currently starring in The Waterfront on Netflix, and I don’t think any one is every surprised to hear that Jonathan Groff is always busy with something, whether it’s theater or movies.

Photo: Mindhunter: Season 2.. Courtesy Netflix

Why did Netflix cancel Mindhunter?

After a strong run in the first season, Netflix canceled the show after Mindhunter season 2. There were a few reasons behind it, with one of them being that the contracts for the cast were coming to an end. Fincher also explained that it was an expensive series.

This is one of those shows that had a loyal fanbase, but not a big enough one to justify the costs of the show. At the third season of streaming shows, the costs of production increase exponentially, so the shows have to be performing well to get past that point. We tend to see a lot of Netflix shows canceled after two seasons.

On top of that, there were issues with the second season. It’s in the past now, but the showrunner for the series was fired and eight scripts were thrown out before it was filmed. Fincher is passionate about his work, and he wants to make sure anything that has his name tied to something is worth it. And we can’t really blame it. It’s all worth it when we get amazing episodes of Mindhunter.

Mindhunter is available to stream on Netflix.